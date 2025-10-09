Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests username reservation feature before complete rollout: Report

WhatsApp tests username reservation feature before complete rollout: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users reserve their preferred usernames early, ensuring fair access and preventing popular names from being claimed first

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to reserve their preferred usernames before they become publicly available. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this development was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.28.12 update. For the uninitiated, WhatsApp is testing a username feature with a matching key system to enhance privacy by removing the need for phone numbers. With this update, it is likely that WhatsApp will open early reservations so both beta testers and regular users can secure their preferred usernames.

Username reservation on WhatsApp: What’s it

According to the report, the username reservation feature is currently in development and will be part of a future update. The ability to reserve usernames will allow users to lock in their preferred identifiers well before the full username system is deployed. Once the system goes live, users who have already reserved their usernames will automatically retain them. According to the report, this gradual rollout approach will help WhatsApp monitor system stability, handle user demand, and ensure a smooth user experience during the wider rollout.

How it works

 
The process will let users reserve available usernames during an early-access phase. These usernames must meet specific criteria and adhere to WhatsApp’s community standards. Once reserved, the username will be held for the user until the full username feature launches. This reservation system plans to give all users an equal chance to secure a unique username before it creates competition and confusion once the rollout begins. 

Requirements for username reservation

As reported in a previous article regarding the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.17.10.70 update, users must follow several requirements to reserve a username.
  • Usernames cannot start with “www.” to prevent confusion with websites.
  • Must include at least one letter; usernames made only of numbers or symbols are not allowed.
  • Allowed characters: lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.), and underscores (_).
  • Each username must be unique and cannot duplicate names from your contacts or other users.
  • Letters-only usernames are permitted for a simple, clean appearance.
  • Usernames cannot end with domains like “.com” or “.net” to avoid misleading links.
  • Cannot start or end with a period, and no consecutive periods are allowed.
  • Length requirement: 3 to 30 characters (subject to change in future updates).
The report also stated that it is advised to avoid selecting usernames that might impersonate others, as this helps prevent possible issues on the platform. These guidelines are essential to keep the username system organised and consistent. They minimise confusion, scams, and user conflicts while ensuring a fair and secure experience for everyone.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Now you can try on shoes virtually with Google Search's 'Try It On' feature

Google rolls out Search Live in India: How is it different from Gemini Live

Top 5 prompts for Karwa Chauth couple images with Gemini Nano Banana AI

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro's camera system: What to expect

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Buds 2a now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Topics :Tech NewsWhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp privacywhatsapp

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story