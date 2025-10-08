Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13

Google has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, Gemini , will soon start including publicly available data from YouTube, Google Maps, Google Flights, and Google Hotels automatically when answering queries.

Until now, users had the option to disable this setting for individual apps, if they did not wish to see information sourced from these platforms. However, beginning October 13, Google will change this, making such data sourcing the default setting.

Notably, this update follows closely on the heels of OpenAI’s announcement of app integrations in ChatGPT, including platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Gemini takes on ChatGPT with deeper app integration

The move appears to be part of Google’s broader effort to make Gemini more competitive against ChatGPT’s mini app integrations. In ChatGPT, these apps function as plug-ins within the platform. Similarly, Gemini allows users to connect third-party apps such as WhatsApp or Spotify and issue commands through natural prompts.

For instance, if Gemini has access to WhatsApp, users can ask it to send messages directly through the app. Once permission is granted for Spotify, Gemini can play songs on command. ALSO READ: Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details Google Gemini app experience: What changed Gemini lets users control which apps the AI can access for information. However, this control is now limited for specific Google platforms such as YouTube, Maps, Flights, and Hotels. Users can no longer disable Gemini from sourcing public data from these apps. This means that when users ask questions, Gemini may automatically include publicly available information from these platforms, even if they would prefer not to.

Google has clarified that Gemini will only source publicly available information and will not access personal data from services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, or Google Keep. If users wish to enhance productivity, they can still allow Gemini to access personal apps and data through manual permissions. The company also stated that users can manage or delete their activity history at any time. ALSO READ: Facebook shows 'friend bubbles' on reels, posts they have liked: What's new ChatGPT introduces mini apps inside its platform Meanwhile, OpenAI has rolled out “ mini apps” inside ChatGPT , enabling users to interact directly with popular applications such as Spotify, Canva, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Expedia within the chat interface.