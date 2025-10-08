Motorola rolls out Android 16 update in India: Eligible phones, new feature

Motorola Android 16 update: Eligible smartphones
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Android 16 update: What’s new
- Notification auto grouping: Users won’t have to deal with multiple alerts, as the devices will group notifications. Earlier, individual notifications were displayed.
- Improved support for hearing devices: As per Motorola, the Android 16 update will provide clearer calls and easier control across brands, including Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio devices.
- Hotspot: To connect to a hotspot connection, earlier users had to manually enter their hotspot password on other smartphones, including their own secondary smartphone. However, now, this update allows devices signed into the same Google account to connect automatically without the need for passwords, offering smooth connectivity across tablets and Chromebooks.
- Modes and personalisation: The update introduces “Modes,” a new feature that adapts device behaviour to activities like sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode will manage notifications, app activity, and display or sound settings. As per the company, Advanced Protection enhances security instantly with a single tap.
- Messages and Phones: The company has said that the new update will bring spam protection via Google Play Store updates, Caller ID improvements, and updated Voicemail options. Till now, basic spam protection, caller ID, and standard voicemail settings have been offered to users.
- Security: Moto Secure 5.5, successor to Moto Secure 5.0, comes with Android 16 update, which prevents a stolen or lost phone from shutting down. As per the company, advanced privacy dashboard and controls will also arrive with the update.
- Battery and system diagnostics: Detailed battery information with health stats and new device diagnostics, along with component health monitoring, have also been introduced. So far, basic system information was visible on smartphones.
- Setup: Improved privacy and security setup, “Stay up to date” option, refreshed rating and feedback layout have also been introduced.
- Accessibility: Certain features have been improved in Android 16 update, including flash notifications, audio adjustment, timing controls, and text-to-speech.
- Language: System languages and regional preferences have been expanded with the new update.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app