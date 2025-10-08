IMC 2025: Reliance Jio introduces JioBharat phones with new safety features

Reliance Jio has launched JioBharat feature phones with new “Safety-First” capabilities,at the India Mobile Congress 2025. These tools include location monitoring, usage management, and device health insights. According to Jio, these features are designed to offer smarter connectivity and digital safety for children, elderly parents, and dependents.

JioBharat safety-first phones: Availability

The JioBharat safety-first phones start at Rs 799 and are available through Jio Stores, select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms like JioMart and Amazon. They can also be purchased from quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart.

Safety-first capabilities on JioBharat phones: Details

The new safety-first suite introduces several practical tools aimed at offering better control and awareness for guardians and families. These include:

Location Monitoring: Helps users track their loved ones’ real-time location when they are away.

Usage Manager: Allows guardians to decide who can call or message, block unknown contacts, and restrict access to distracting or unsafe features.

Phone and Service Health: Provides real-time updates on device battery and network status to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

These safety features are accessible through the JioThings app on both Android and iOS devices. Jio said the new tools are particularly helpful for parents who want to keep children connected while avoiding social media distractions. They can also monitor real-time location and control who the child can contact. Additionally, the company highlighted that these functions could assist families in caring for elderly parents by ensuring their connectivity and safety.