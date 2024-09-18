Tech wrap Sep 18: Google RCS on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy F05, Amazfit T-Rex 3

Google explores RCS encryption for Chats between Android and iPhone users

Google Messages is a messaging service that offers Rich Communications Services (RCS) with features like message reactions, typing indicators, end-to-end encryption, and more to over one billion users. RCS has begun rolling out on the iPhone with iOS 18, leading many users to potentially favor Google Messages for their communication needs.

Samsung launches budget Galaxy F05 smartphone with leather finish

Samsung has broadened its Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the introduction of the Galaxy F05, a budget smartphone equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device boasts a leather-pattern finish on the back and includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Chinese smart wearable brand Amazfit has introduced the T-Rex 3 smartwatch in India, showcasing a military-grade durable design. The smartwatch features GPS navigation and boasts up to 27 days of battery life. It also comes with an operating system integrated with artificial intelligence and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

Apple has reportedly halted the iPadOS 18 update for the new M4-powered iPad Pro models after numerous users reported that their iPads became non-functional following the update. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has temporarily suspended the iPadOS 18 update for the affected iPad models.

Snapchat is undergoing a major redesign, introducing a simplified user interface, new AI-powered tools, and additional lenses. During its sixth annual Snap Partner Summit on September 17, the platform's parent company, Snap, unveiled these updates alongside the fifth generation of Spectacles—standalone augmented reality glasses powered by SnapOS, the company’s new operating system.

British consumer technology startup Nothing has announced the launch of a new product on September 24. The company revealed the date in a post on X (formerly Twitter), captioned “Out in the open,” suggesting that the upcoming device will be a new pair of open-ear style earphone

Apple is reportedly adding a new feature for the iPhone 16 series that enables users to recover and restore firmware wirelessly using another iPhone. According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming iOS 18 operating system includes RecoveryOS for the iPhone 16 series, similar to the system used for restoring firmware on Apple Watch and Apple TV from an iPhone.

Samsung is reportedly set to launch its rollable smartphone in the second half of next year. The device is anticipated to feature a 12.4-inch screen and an under-display camera that hides the front camera for selfies and video calls, according to 9to5Google. Samsung showcased a rollable display of a similar size at the SID Display Week 2024 event, suggesting that the company may incorporate this screen technology into the upcoming smartphone.

Google is reportedly broadening the availability of cross-device sharing features. These features are compatible with Android 11 and above and are being widely rolled out with version 24.35.30 of Google Play Services on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Instagram has introduced new safety features designed to safeguard young users from online dangers. One significant update is the creation of "Teen Accounts," which are specifically for users aged 13 to 17, aiming to mitigate the mental health effects associated with social media.

BlackRock Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are partnering on one of the largest initiatives to date aimed at funding the development of data warehouses and energy infrastructure supporting the surge in artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk’s brain-chip company, Neuralink, announced on Tuesday that its experimental implant designed to restore vision has received the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 'breakthrough device' designation. This important milestone represents a significant advancement in the development of Neuralink’s innovative technology aimed at addressing severe medical conditions.