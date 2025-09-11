Tech Wrap Sept 11: Spotify lossless, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, Galaxy F17

Spotify has started offering lossless audio streaming to Premium subscribers at no additional charge. The feature, first promised in 2021, is arriving four years later. At launch, it is being rolled out gradually across 50 markets, including the US, UK, and Australia. However, there is no clarity yet on when Indian users will gain access to the upgrade.

Noise has introduced its new rugged smartwatch, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, in India. Marketed as an “adventure-grade” device, it is designed with advanced durability and tracking capabilities. The watch includes a titanium alloy bezel and supports dual-band GPS with five-satellite connectivity for accurate location tracking.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with 5000mAh battery launched Samsung has expanded its F-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy F17 5G. The smartphone runs on the Exynos 1330 processor and houses a 5000mAh battery. It also features AI-powered tools such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live. Customers can choose from Violet Pop and Neo Black colours. Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched Acer has launched the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India. The device is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and is configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. Acer said it is designed to “redefine the entry-to-mid gaming laptop segment in India,” offering users performance for gaming, content creation, and productivity.

YouTube expands multi-language audio dubbing feature to creators YouTube has announced the wider rollout of its multi-language audio dubbing option to all creators. The feature, which started as a limited pilot with select YouTubers in 2023, is now available more broadly. The platform said this expansion will enable creators worldwide to dub content in multiple languages, helping them reach a larger audience. Sony launches PlayStation Family app: What is it, how it works, and more Sony has launched PlayStation Family, a new parental-control app for iOS and Android that lets parents manage their children’s gaming activity on PlayStation consoles directly from a mobile device. The app extends existing console-based controls by offering real-time playtime monitoring, activity reports, spending limits, content filters, and social interaction settings. As per the company, parents can also approve or decline extra playtime and purchase requests remotely.

Nothing to release Android 16 update soon Nothing confirmed that its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update is “coming soon.” The announcement, shared on X (formerly Twitter), did not include a changelog, but a teaser video hinted at design updates across the interface. iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more Apple introduced the iPhone 17 lineup along with the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 on September 9. Sales will begin on September 19, with pre-orders opening on September 12 at 5:30 pm. HMD launches Vibe 5G, and 4G feature phones in India

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) has launched three new devices in India: the HMD Vibe 5G smartphone and two feature phones, the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G. The HMD Vibe 5G comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Unisoc T760 chip. The feature phones include a 2-inch QVGA display and traditional keypad design. Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers Reddit is piloting a feature that lets users read articles directly inside the app, aiming to simplify access to stories and conversations. Alongside this, it is rolling out Reddit Pro tools for publishers to distribute content, track engagement, and interact with readers more efficiently. A wider beta release is planned, with global availability expected in 2026.

After years with Google Pixel, Apple iPhone 17 Pro has me thinking twice The iPhone 17 Pro has caught my attention despite years of loyalty to Android and Google’s Pixel lineup. Some of this year’s updates are compelling enough to make me reconsider. I haven’t tried the phone yet, but on paper, it feels like Apple may finally have something that could sway me. iPhone shipments in India set to hit record 15 million units in 2025 Apple’s iPhone shipments in India are expected to grow by 25 per cent in 2025, reaching a record 14–15 million units, The Economic Times reported. The growth is attributed to steep discounts on older models and lower pricing for new handsets compared with past versions at similar storage tiers.