Apple reportedly has 8 more devices in pipeline for launch in 2025: Details

- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 16e
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
- AirPods Pro 3
- MacBook Air with M4
- Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
- iPad Air with M3
- iPad with A16
- MacBook Pro with M5
- New entry-level MacBook
- New Mac Pro
- iPad Pro with M5
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePod Mini 2
- AirTag 2
- Studio Display 2
Upcoming Apple products: What to expect
New Macs
iPad Pro
Apple Home Devices
- Apple TV 4K: The update may adopt the A18 or A17 Pro chip, unlocking Apple Intelligence features, and possibly integrate a built-in camera for FaceTime. It is also rumoured to include Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip, which would bring Wi-Fi 7 support.
- HomePod Mini 2: A refreshed version could arrive with a new S-series chip (S9 or S10), enabling basic Apple Intelligence functions. It might also use the N1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 7.
Other devices
- AirTag 2: The second-generation tracker is rumoured to include an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, delivering improved Precision Finding with extended range and better connectivity. Anti-stalking features could also be part of the update.
- Studio Display 2: A new monitor is reportedly in development, featuring a 27-inch Mini-LED panel, an improved front-facing camera, and possibly a larger 32-inch model with 6K resolution.
