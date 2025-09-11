Apple reportedly has 8 more devices in pipeline for launch in 2025: Details

Apple held its “Awe dropping” event on September 9, launching the iPhone 17 lineup, a new ultra-thin iPhone Air, fresh Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro. But the company isn’t done for the year just yet. In the months ahead, Apple is expected to launch new Macs running on M5 chips, refreshed iPads, updated home devices, a second-generation AirTag, and possibly even a low-cost MacBook built around iPhone-grade silicon. Here’s a look at what’s already out and what could still arrive in 2025.

Devices Apple has launched in 2025:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3

AirPods Pro 3

MacBook Air with M4

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max

iPad Air with M3

iPad with A16

Expected Apple launches in 2025:

MacBook Pro with M5

New entry-level MacBook

New Mac Pro

iPad Pro with M5

New Apple TV 4K

HomePod Mini 2

AirTag 2

Studio Display 2 Upcoming Apple products: What to expect New Macs Apple is anticipated to launch new Macs powered by its next-generation M5 chip. The MacBook Pro could come in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max versions, though recent reports suggest the M5-based Pro models may slip to 2026. The Mac Pro might be updated with the M3 Ultra (already seen in the 2025 Mac Studio) or potentially with a new M4 Ultra processor. ALSO READ: After years with Google Pixel, Apple iPhone 17 Pro has me thinking twice

In addition to M5 Macs, Apple could also launch a new budget-friendly MacBook model in the coming months. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is developing an entry-level model built around an iPhone-class A-series chip rather than M-series silicon. This MacBook is rumoured to feature a 12.9-inch display and run on the A18 Pro processor, with a possible launch timeframe of late 2025 or early 2026. iPad Pro ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more The next-generation iPad Pro is tipped to ship with the M5 chip and Apple’s C1X modem, which debuted in the iPhone Air. While a big design refresh isn’t expected, the iPad Pro M5 could include dual front-facing cameras—one optimised for portrait use and the other for landscape orientation.