iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, alongside Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, on September 9. All products will be available for purchase starting September 19. However, the option to pre-order them will begin at 05:30 pm on September 12.

Notably, Indian retail chain Croma has announced that consumers will be able to pre-book the new iPhone 17 models, starting tomorrow, exclusively by walking into their nearest Croma store and paying a fraction of the full price. Additionally, pre-bookings of the newly launched Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 at Croma stores are live now.

iPhone 17 series: Pre-booking prices iPhone 17: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 82,900)

iPhone Air: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 119,900)

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 17,000 (Full price: Rs 134,900)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 17,000 (Full price: Rs 149,900)

Apple Watch Series 11: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 46,900)

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 89,900)

Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 25,900)

AirPods Pro 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 25,900) iPhone 17 series: Availability Deliveries: September 19 onwards

Pre-orders open: 5:30 pm from September 12

Platforms: Apple Store, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma Other platforms Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales show “notify me” and “coming soon,” respectively, when searched for iPhone 17, suggesting that it might also soon start taking pre-orders for the same.

Vijay Sales displays pre-order message on its website, with a fill-in form available to register user interests. Surprisingly, Amazon India has the baseline and Pro models listed with notify option, but the iPhone Air is missing, even if you search it through. ALSO READ: Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more iPhone 17 series: Variants and India pricing iPhone 17 256GB: Rs 82,900

512GB: Rs 102,900

Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender iPhone Air 256GB: Rs 119,900

512GB: Rs 139,900

1TB: Rs 159,900

Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: Rs 134,900

512GB: Rs 154,900

1TB: Rs 174,900

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 149,900

512GB: Rs 169,900

1TB: Rs 189,900

2TB: Rs 229,900

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue ALSO READ: Apple AirPods Pro 3: What's new, India pricing, and availability details