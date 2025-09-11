Krafton releases BGMI 4.0 update with India-inspired content: What's new

Krafton India has announced the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 4.0 update. This update is headlined by a new location in the Erangel map – Stepwell, which is the first location ever created end-to-end in India. Apart from the Stepwell, this update brings the ghost gameplay, new Unfail 4v1 asymmetrical survival mode, India-first seasonal events, including Diwali Fireworks, the Exchange Center, and Weekend Grind.

BGMI 4.0 update: What’s new

Stepwell

As per Krafton India, this new location in the Erangel map is designed to add fresh tactical elements for players. The area features multiple levels, narrow corridors, sniper-friendly sightlines, and spots that can be used for ambushes, encouraging coordinated squad play and strategic positioning.

As part of the Diwali celebrations, Stepwell will include special player-triggered fireworks between October 18 and 24, offering a festive visual element during matches. ALSO READ: Spotify finally brings lossless audio streaming, India release uncertain Ghost gameplay Players will get to summon spectral companions with active and passive skills. Spectral revival mechanics will let eliminated teammates continue supporting their squad through ghost form. An active spectral companion will equip players with a floating balloon and a guardian shield, whereas a passive ghost companion will bring options like: Armorer, Ghost Helm, Scan, Boost, and Heal. Unfail (4v1 Mode) A new asymmetrical survival format where one stealth-powered player hunts four survivors attempting to escape.

New weapon Mortar will be an explosive weapon in the game that detonates on the targeted site. It will come with two firing options – Quick Strike for direct hits and Precise Target for long-range attacks beyond the visible area. Additionally, enhanced training camp systems, designed to deepen tactical variety and player engagement, will also be available in this update. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more New mode Spooky Soiree brings Halloween-themed content to BGMI, including the Wraithmoor Mansion with ghostly surprises, interactive ghost encounters, a ghost band event, and a summonable two-seater Magic Broom vehicle with dash and attack moves.