Tech Wrap Sept 12: iPhone 17 series pre-order, Nothing Ear 3, Gmail update

Apple has begun taking pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series in India. The full lineup—including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—is available to book through Apple’s online and offline stores, select retail partners, and e-commerce platforms. Deliveries and open sales for all models will start from September 19.

Nothing has showcased the design of its upcoming wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, set to launch on September 18. A teaser video shared on the Nothing Community platform highlighted the earbuds and their case. The new design features a partly aluminum build instead of the earlier plastic, and the case introduces a feature called the “Super Mic.”

Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view Google is introducing two major updates to Gmail to make inboxes cleaner and easier to navigate. The company said the changes include a dedicated section for tracking purchases and an improved Promotions tab. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE goes on sale next week at ₹12,999 Samsung has revealed India pricing and sales details for its Galaxy Buds3 FE. The earbuds will go on sale in India next week at Rs 12,999. They feature Galaxy AI support, improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and a Blade-inspired design, borrowing cues from the premium Galaxy Buds 3.

WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats WhatsApp is said to be experimenting with a feature that makes conversations easier to follow through threaded replies. According to WABetaInfo, the redesign introduces structured threads where each reply forms under the original message. The feature is available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.25.8 and is being gradually rolled out to testers. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly packs a 5000mAh battery Apple has reportedly disclosed battery details for all iPhone 17 models following regulatory requirements in the EU. As noted by MacRumors, the company listed capacities on its EU product pages, where energy labels must be displayed. The reported figures cover iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

OnePlus 15 tipped with 165Hz display, DetailMax Engine, and 16GB RAM OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 15 with a 165Hz display, as hinted by OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis. In a social media post, Louis referred to an “Ultra-High Refresh Era,” prompting speculation that the phone will exceed the refresh rates of most flagship devices. Samsung Galaxy phones may get 3D capture ahead of Android XR headset debut Samsung has reportedly begun introducing a new “3D capture” function to Galaxy phones, enabling users to record spatial photos and videos viewable on headsets. As per SamMobile, the option is available in Samsung’s Camera Assistant app, part of the Good Lock suite, rather than the default camera app. The feature comes ahead of Samsung’s expected launch of its Android XR headset, “Project Moohan,” later this year.

Apple Watch's hypertension detection feature gets US FDA approval: Report Apple has reportedly secured US FDA approval for its hypertension detection system, with rollout beginning next week on eligible Apple Watches. The company announced the Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 with this capability on September 9, while deliveries start September 19. According to Bloomberg, the feature will also be enabled on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3. How to make Nano Banana images: Create your own 3D figurine online The Nano Banana trend, which allows people to generate toy-like AI images of themselves, has been gaining popularity online. Users are sharing miniature figurine-style photos displayed on acrylic bases, often packaged to resemble collectible toys.

FTC probes OpenAI, Meta, Snap over chatbot risks and data practices The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it is gathering information from firms such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and OpenAI regarding their AI chatbots, Reuters reported. The regulator is examining how these companies evaluate, test, and monitor risks tied to their technology. Apple delays iPhone Air launch in China as eSIM approval remains pending Apple is likely to delay shipments of its new iPhone Air in mainland China as it is working with regulators to resolve issues linked to the use of embedded SIM (eSIM) technology, South China Morning Post reported. As of Friday morning, Apple updated ordering details for the iPhone Air in China, replacing the original timeline with the note: “release information to be updated later”. The company had earlier planned to open pre-orders at 8 pm (local time) on Friday and begin deliveries on September 19.