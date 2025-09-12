OnePlus may be gearing up to launch the OnePlus 15 with a 165Hz display, a move teased by OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis. In a social media post, Louis referred to an “Ultra-High Refresh Era,” sparking speculation that the device will push refresh rates beyond mainstream flagships.

Ultra-high refresh display

The OnePlus 15 is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate and narrower bezels. While not the first to adopt such a screen – gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 9 already offer 165Hz and 185Hz displays – OnePlus could bring the feature to mainstream smartphones, similar to how the OnePlus 7 Pro popularised high-refresh displays.

The launch follows OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's announcement that the company's partnership with Hasselblad is ending. The collaboration began with the OnePlus 9 series in 2021 and continued through the OnePlus 13 lineup. Moving forward, OnePlus will use its in-house DetailMax Engine, a computational imaging system designed to produce sharp, true-to-life photos without excessive enhancement. Lau noted that Hasselblad's design philosophy has become part of OnePlus' camera identity, but the brand is moving forward with its own in-house imaging technology. The newly developed DetailMax Engine, built entirely by OnePlus, is designed to maximise computational imaging and produce sharp, true-to-life photos without excessive enhancement or distortion. The upcoming smartphone is expected to boast a DetailMax Engine.