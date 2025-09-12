Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15 tipped with 165Hz display, DetailMax Engine, and 16GB RAM

OnePlus 15 tipped with 165Hz display, DetailMax Engine, and 16GB RAM

The upcoming OnePlus 15 may drop Hasselblad branding in favour of in-house DetailMax Engine, alongside a 64MP periscope telephoto and 100W fast charging

OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
OnePlus may be gearing up to launch the OnePlus 15 with a 165Hz display, a move teased by OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis. In a social media post, Louis referred to an “Ultra-High Refresh Era,” sparking speculation that the device will push refresh rates beyond mainstream flagships.

Ultra-high refresh display

The OnePlus 15 is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate and narrower bezels. While not the first to adopt such a screen – gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 9 already offer 165Hz and 185Hz displays – OnePlus could bring the feature to mainstream smartphones, similar to how the OnePlus 7 Pro popularised high-refresh displays.

End of Hasselblad partnership

The launch follows OnePlus CEO Pete Lau’s announcement that the company’s partnership with Hasselblad is ending. The collaboration began with the OnePlus 9 series in 2021 and continued through the OnePlus 13 lineup. Moving forward, OnePlus will use its in-house DetailMax Engine, a computational imaging system designed to produce sharp, true-to-life photos without excessive enhancement.
 
Lau noted that Hasselblad’s design philosophy has become part of OnePlus’ camera identity, but the brand is moving forward with its own in-house imaging technology. The newly developed DetailMax Engine, built entirely by OnePlus, is designed to maximise computational imaging and produce sharp, true-to-life photos without excessive enhancement or distortion. The upcoming smartphone is expected to boast a DetailMax Engine. 

What to expect from OnePlus 15

Instead of releasing a OnePlus 14, the company is expected to jump to the OnePlus 15, reportedly due to cultural superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking regions.
 
The device is tipped to feature:
  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
  • Cameras: 50MP OIS-enabled main, 50MP ultra-wide, 64MP periscope telephoto
  • Battery: 5,500mAh with 100W wired charging
  • Software: Refreshed design language with latest OxygenOS

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

