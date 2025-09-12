Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE goes on sale next week at ₹12,999: Specs, features

The Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be available starting next week. Samsung has announced the following introductory offers:

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE: Details

The Buds3 FE has Samsung's new Blade Design. It features a matte dual-tone finish with semi-transparent accents. The company said that the design reflects the Galaxy lineup’s identity, combining simplicity with expressive details.

Equipped with a larger speaker, the earbuds are said to deliver sound with deep bass and crisp treble. According to Samsung, enhanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) minimises background noise, while the buds come with Crystal Clear Call technology that uses AI-powered voice isolation for better call quality in noisy environments. The intuitive Blade controls allow users to pinch for selection and swipe for volume adjustments. With Auto Switch, the Galaxy Buds3 FE detects audio activity and transfers the connection for continuous listening across Galaxy devices.