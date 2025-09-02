Tech Wrap Sept 2: Realme 15T, Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition, WhatsApp

Expanding its number series in India, Realme on September 2 introduced the Realme 15T. Priced from Rs 20,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset and comes with a 7,000mAh battery. The company highlighted AI-driven features, including AI Edit Genie for photo editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, smart image matting, and a set of soft light filters.

Motorola has partnered with Austrian crystal maker Swarovski to release the “Brilliant collection,” featuring the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop. The Razr 60 is embellished with Swarovski crystals, available in PANTONE Ice Melt finish, and sports a shimmering 3D quilted leather-like design with 35 hand-set Swarovski crystals, including a 26-facet hinge crystal. It is paired with a crossbody case. The Moto Buds Loop comes in Ice Melt and French Oak finishes.

WhatsApp explores 'Close Friends' feature WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that lets users share status updates exclusively with close friends. As per WABetaInfo, which tracks platform updates, the feature will allow users to create a more private audience for their status updates. The option was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.23.10.80. Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones German audio company Sennheiser has rolled out a special 80th-anniversary edition of its Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. Designed in collaboration with German graffiti artist Bond Truluv, the limited edition brings his street-style artwork to the premium headphone lineup.

OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16 Samsung is expected to broaden access to the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta for older Galaxy devices. According to 9To5Google, newer models like the Galaxy S23 series will soon join the beta rollout. Samsung had already released beta builds for the Galaxy S24 and S25 series, and is now extending the update to earlier devices. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 are the only smartphones shipping with a stable One UI 8 build. Microsoft Edge for Android to allow YouTube in background

Microsoft Edge for Android may soon enable background playback of YouTube videos without requiring a premium subscription. Android Authority reported that users of Edge on supported Android phones will likely get this option to bypass the existing subscription paywall. Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false Google has denied reports of a massive Gmail breach impacting billions of users. Some outlets claimed the company had issued an advisory urging 2.5 billion users to reset passwords and take precautions. Google clarified that no such alert or advisory had been sent and stressed that Gmail’s security remains “strong and effective.”

Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait Apple is preparing for its “Awe dropping” event on September 9, where it is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is being offered at discounts on platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers now face the choice of purchasing the iPhone 16 at reduced prices or waiting for the iPhone 17. Here are three reasons why holding off may be the better option. Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report Google is set to bring a major update to Play Games later this month, rolling out public gamer profiles similar to Steam. According to 9to5Google, these profiles will display gaming statistics, milestones, and other gameplay data from Android and Windows, along with new social features.

Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC Electronic Arts’ upcoming title, Battlefield 6, will ship without ray tracing support on PC. Ripple Effect studio’s technical director Christian Buhl confirmed in an interview that ray tracing will not be available at launch, and there are no immediate plans to introduce it later. Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones Xiaomi India has rolled out festive offers ahead of the season, promising that the listed prices will remain unchanged throughout. For now, the sale covers five smartphones and a pair of wireless earbuds, though more devices from Xiaomi’s ecosystem are expected to be added as the season approaches.