Apple launches first retail store in Bengaluru to expand reach in India

Apple said the new store, like all its facilities worldwide, runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, the statement added

Apple store, Apple Hebbal store
Apple launched its first India store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, in addition to its online platform. | File Image
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Apple on Tuesday opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, marking its debut in south India and the company's third outlet in the country.

Named Apple Hebbal, the store will offer customers the full range of Apple products, services, and support, along with free Today at Apple sessions designed to help users get the most out of their devices, the company said in a statement.

Apple launched its first India store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, in addition to its online platform.

We're delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru's spirit of innovation, said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People.

We can't wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We're excited to continue bringing Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion, O'Brien added.

At Apple Hebbal, customers can explore the latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10, as well as accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag.

The store's 70 team members come from 15 states across India and are trained to assist customers with personal setup, switching to iOS, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade In program.

Topics :Apple Apple storeBengaluru

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

