AI offers huge opportunity, going to increase jobs: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers huge opportunities, and it is only going to increase jobs in the country.

He also said, "I have told my office, every person at decision-making levels, has to have the latest version of AI, ChatGPT or whatever else is available, on their phones or their laptops.

"So we are going to use it, but with a condition that any input they make should have at the bottom, that it has been generated or prepared with the support of AI...and has been validated for," he said here at an industry chamber event.

The minister said that it is an idea whose time has come. India is a nation which is always willing to adopt new technologies, he said. He added that there will be a few naysayers who would write that technologies like AI would have a terrible impact on jobs. But, one should not be deterred by that, he said. "AI will have its role...there will be the problem of unethical use of AI, so human intervention will be required to address that...This is only going to increase jobs ...and Indians are agile and very smart..So I look upon this as a great opportunity; we must adopt it," he said.