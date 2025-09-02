AI offers huge opportunity, going to increase jobs: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers huge opportunities, and it is only going to increase jobs in the country.
He also said, "I have told my office, every person at decision-making levels, has to have the latest version of AI, ChatGPT or whatever else is available, on their phones or their laptops.
"So we are going to use it, but with a condition that any input they make should have at the bottom, that it has been generated or prepared with the support of AI...and has been validated for," he said here at an industry chamber event.
The minister said that it is an idea whose time has come.
India is a nation which is always willing to adopt new technologies, he said.
He added that there will be a few naysayers who would write that technologies like AI would have a terrible impact on jobs.
But, one should not be deterred by that, he said.
"AI will have its role...there will be the problem of unethical use of AI, so human intervention will be required to address that...This is only going to increase jobs ...and Indians are agile and very smart..So I look upon this as a great opportunity; we must adopt it," he said.
He added that there could be short-term blips till unethical use or other problems come, but in the long run, it will be great for India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app