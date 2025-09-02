India set to capture share in trillion-dollar chip market: PM Modi

India’s journey in building an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem may have started late, but nothing can stop the country from accelerating ahead with reforms to develop into a full-stack semiconductor nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Semicon India conference, Modi said that with growing capabilities in the semiconductor industry, India was poised to capture a significant share of the global chip market, which is expected to reach $1 trillion in a few years.

ALSO READ: World trusts India, is ready to build semiconductor future here: Modi “Speed matters the most in the semiconductor space. The shorter the time from file to factory, the shorter will be the journey from paperwork to wafer work. Our government is working with this thought,” Modi said during the inaugural session.

Modi pointed out that the government had approved the first semiconductor project within 18 months of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) being cleared by the Union Cabinet in December 2021. Following the first approvals in 2023, the government cleared the first semiconductor chip fabrication project in 2024 and has so far approved 10 projects under the ISM, he added. To further boost India’s semiconductor efforts, the government is working on the second phase of the ISM, Modi said. The ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, announced in December 2021, has nearly exhausted its funds, with approvals for one chip fabrication unit, one compound chip fabrication unit, and eight Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) as well as Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units already granted, IT ministry secretary S Krishnan said on Monday at the launch of the India Cellular and Electronics Association’s Semiconductor Leadership Forum.