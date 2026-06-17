Telegram under scrutiny again: What makes it different from messaging apps

The Government of India has placed a temporary restriction on access to instant messaging platform Telegram until June 22, 2026 after the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed authorities that organised cheating networks were using the platform to target candidates appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026.

The move has once again brought Telegram under scrutiny and renewed a debate that has followed the platform globally for years: why has a service originally built for messaging become associated with piracy, scams, underground communities and mass information broadcasting?

While Telegram is often grouped with other instant messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Signal, the platform functions differently from most other services and has evolved into something closer to a combination of a messenger, social network and content-distribution platform.

ALSO READ: Telegram blocked ahead of NEET-UG retest as govt cites paper leak risks What is Telegram Telegram is a cloud-based messaging platform founded in 2013 by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolai Durov after the pair left Russia's largest social networking platform, VKontakte. Available across smartphones, tablets and desktop computers, Telegram allows users to exchange messages, make voice and video calls, share files and create communities. The platform claims to have more than one billion monthly active users globally. Unlike conventional messaging applications, Telegram stores most conversations on the cloud, allowing users to access messages and media across multiple devices. Though it requires a phone number to create account and sign in, users can communicate using usernames without necessarily revealing their phone numbers, a feature that has contributed to the platform's appeal among privacy-conscious users.

How is Telegram different from WhatsApp and Signal Telegram resembles WhatsApp and Signal, but its architecture and purpose differ considerably. WhatsApp and Signal are designed primarily for private communication between individuals and small groups. Telegram, by contrast, combines messaging with large-scale broadcasting and community-building tools. Large groups and unlimited channels Telegram supports groups containing up to 200,000 members, far exceeding the limits offered by rivals. WhatsApp supports up to 1,024 members, while Signal allows up to 1,000. It also offers Channels, which function as one-way broadcasting tools and can accommodate an unlimited number of subscribers. WhatsApp offers a similar feature through Channels, while Signal does not.

Messages posted in channels can reach millions of users instantly, making Telegram resemble a social media platform rather than a conventional messaging service. ALSO READ: Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam Large file sharing and cloud storage Telegram allows free users to share files of up to 2GB and Premium subscribers to send files as large as 4GB. Because files are stored on Telegram's cloud infrastructure, users can access content from any device without maintaining local copies. For example, you can stream a video directly from the cloud server without requiring to download it first on the device.

The platform's support for videos, PDFs, compressed archives and software packages has made it a popular destination for distributing digital content. By comparison, WhatsApp allows file sharing of up to 2GB, while Signal limits file transfers to 100MB. Username-based communication Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram allows people to connect through usernames and public links, reducing the need to disclose phone numbers publicly. Channels and groups can also be discovered through search or shared invitation links. Bots and automation Telegram supports programmable bots that can perform a wide range of tasks, including customer support, news distribution, reminders, polls, payments and content delivery.

Entire businesses, trading communities and information services operate through Telegram bots, extending the platform well beyond traditional messaging. Mini apps and communities Telegram has gradually evolved into a broader ecosystem supporting mini applications, communities and subscription-based services. Many creators, influencers and organisations use Telegram channels to distribute content directly to followers without relying on traditional social media algorithms. ALSO READ: India has 'punished' over 150 mn users by banning Telegram: CEO Durov What about security and encryption Telegram's security model differs significantly from that of its rivals. Signal and WhatsApp provide end-to-end encryption by default for personal chats and group conversations. This means messages can only be read by the sender and recipient.

Telegram relies primarily on cloud-based encryption. Messages are encrypted during transmission and while stored on Telegram's servers, but they are not end-to-end encrypted by default. Users seeking full end-to-end encryption must manually initiate "Secret Chats", which are available only between two devices and do not support groups or cloud synchronisation. Why has Telegram become a hub for piracy and underground communities The same features that make Telegram attractive to creators and businesses have also made it popular among communities operating outside conventional digital ecosystems. Its large channels, anonymous usernames, cloud-storage capabilities and ease of file sharing have enabled communities dedicated to distributing pirated movies, television shows, software, e-books and other copyrighted content.

Unlike content hosted on websites, files and links shared inside Telegram channels are more difficult to track and can quickly reappear even after enforcement action. As streaming services fragmented content across multiple subscriptions, Telegram emerged as an alternative source for users seeking free access to entertainment content. Thousands of channels distribute movies and web series shortly after release, often attracting millions of views. Why do users use Telegram beyond messaging Telegram's appeal extends far beyond person-to-person conversations. News organisations, content creators, educators and businesses use channels as direct broadcasting tools. Public channels can function like newsletters, while groups serve as discussion forums.

This hybrid nature has helped Telegram develop an ecosystem that rivals traditional social media platforms in some areas. Telegram's history of scrutiny in India Telegram's troubles in India predate the latest NEET-related restriction. Authorities have repeatedly flagged the platform over piracy, stock market scams, fake investment schemes and examination fraud. During the NEET controversy in 2024 and again in 2026, several Telegram channels allegedly claimed access to leaked question papers and attempted to deceive students. Investigators later said scammers manipulated timestamps and circulated fabricated material to create the impression that examination papers had been leaked before the tests.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also acted against piracy on the platform. Earlier this year, authorities directed Telegram to remove more than 3,100 channels accused of distributing copyrighted content following complaints from OTT platforms and rights holders. Telegram has faced similar controversies globally, ranging from concerns over misinformation and extremist content to allegations involving piracy and cybercrime as detailed in the article here The challenge Telegram presents Telegram's strength lies in the very features that distinguish it from conventional messaging applications. Large-scale broadcasting, cloud-based storage, discoverable communities, automation tools and flexible file-sharing capabilities have helped the platform grow far beyond its origins as a messaging service.