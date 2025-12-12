Tomb Raider Catalyst, set in North India, releases in 2027: What to expect

Amazon Game Studios has announced a new title in the Tomb Raider franchise, Tomb Raider: Catalyst. This new title marks a new direction for the series as Lara embarks on an all-new adventure across Northern India. Alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Amazon Game Studios also announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a “reimagining” of the original 1996 classic. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in 2027, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be released in 2026.

Tomb Raider Catalyst: What to expect

Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Tomb Raider: Catalyst, in development since 2022, marks a shift in the series as Lara Croft begins a new storyline set across northern India. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game is described as the largest Tomb Raider entry so far, with Lara investigating newly uncovered sites and the forces connected to them as past and present intersect. The game also brings back a portrayal of Lara Croft closer to her earlier characterisation, emphasising her confidence and established identity within the franchise.

Amazon Game Studios, while describing the story of the game, said that when a destructive event triggers the release of long-buried secrets and the forces tied to them, Lara Croft sets out to uncover what caused the upheaval in Northern India. She must navigate competing treasure hunters, assess shifting alliances, and work to prevent further fallout while protecting information with far-reaching consequences. It added, "Get ready to embark on the largest Tomb Raider adventure to date. Tomb Raider: Catalyst features a vertically rich platforming playground of seamless wilderness layered with hidden depths of discovery. Lara will explore dense jungles, scale towering mountains, and descend into mysterious ruins using her richly customised adventure tech. With unmatched wit alongside athletic prowess, there are no secrets she can't overcome."