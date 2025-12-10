COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back: What changes

American video game publisher Activision has announced that it will no longer release Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles back-to-back. In a company statement, the move was described as a strategic change intended to provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year, and to prioritise meaningful innovation over incremental updates.
Additionally, the statement also mentioned that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombie modes will be available for a free trial for everyone from next week.
Change in game release pattern
According to the company, the decision reflects multiple reasons, with the primary aim of avoiding repetitive annual launches and delivering more distinct entries. The company said the change will give development teams room to pursue innovations it considers meaningful, though it did not disclose specific plans or a new release timeline.
Also Read
Activision said it is committing to “unprecedented seasonal support” for Black Ops 7, noting that Season 01 is the largest live season the studio has produced to date. The company said ongoing player feedback will shape seasonal updates in the months ahead, and it won’t stop till Black Ops 7 earns its place as one of the best Black Ops games they’ve ever made.
Black Ops 7 free trial
Activision said players will be able to try Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombies for free next week. The company also announced a Double XP weekend during that trial period so players can experience progression systems without purchasing the game first.
What is Call of Duty Black Ops 7
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is the latest entry in Treyarch’s long-running Black Ops series, set during the early 1990s at the end of the Cold War. The campaign follows covert operations shaped by political instability, shifting global alliances, and high-risk intelligence work. The narrative continues the franchise’s focus on espionage, moral ambiguity, and shadow-warfare, with returning characters and new operatives navigating missions across multiple countries.
The game retains the traditional fast-paced Call of Duty combat while expanding on stealth, gadgets, and choice-driven scenarios that influence how certain missions unfold. Multiplayer introduces updated weapon customisation, new maps, and progression systems, while Zombies returns with a cooperative survival mode featuring round-based play, upgraded enemy types, and expanded loadouts. The overall design leans on grounded Cold War themes while adding modern refinements to systems across campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies.