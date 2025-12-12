Year-ender 2025: Projectors to soundbars, 5 top picks for your living room

Lumio Arc Projectors: When you want a big screen but not a TV
- Easy setup via Google Home
- FullHD projection up to 100 inches
- Dolby Atmos passthrough, Bluetooth speaker mode
- Handy multi-user profiles
- Modest brightness (200–400 ANSI lumens) means dark rooms are essential
- Contrast is average unless you watch HDR content
- Too heavy for standard tripods — needs sturdier support
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch: Big-screen TV without the big-budget regret
- Vibrant 4K QLED panel with excellent Dolby Vision performance
- Minimal bezel design that looks more premium than the price suggests
- Wide port selection including eARC for external audio systems
- Filmmaker Mode for motion-purists
- 34W speakers that sound decent for medium-sized rooms
Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32: For small rooms, small budgets
- Quantum Dot (QLED) panel in the 32-inch segment
- Deep blacks and excellent contrast for its class
- Google TV + PatchWall dual UI setup
- DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio support
- Lightweight design with slim bezels
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6: For premium sound experience
- Excellent Dolby Atmos and DTS:X performance
- Spacious soundstage with strong vocal clarity
- Wireless subwoofer performs cleanly even at a distance
- Bravia TV owners get extra software integration via ‘Sync with Bravia’
- App-based tuning for room-specific settings
- No Wi-Fi, so no AirPlay or Chromecast
- No voice assistant support
- No automatic room calibration
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: Proper home theatre on budget
- True 5.1 experience with wired rear channels
- Punchy bass, clear dialogue, and good overall balance
- Wide connectivity (HDMI eARC, Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth)
- Highly functional remote with manual bass/treble controls
- Great for both movies and music
- Fully wired setup leads to visible cable clutter
- No HDMI cable included (frustrating for Atmos users)
- Occasional Bluetooth drops
- No custom EQ profile saving
