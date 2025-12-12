Year-ender 2025: Projectors to soundbars, 5 top picks for your living room

As 2025 comes close to wrap, it’s clear that living rooms across India have gone through a quiet technology makeover. This year wasn’t just about bigger screens or louder speakers, it was about finding smarter, more flexible ways to watch, listen and unwind at home. And depending on the kind of setup you prefer, “upgrade” can mean very different things.

Maybe you’re tired of staring at a TV and want a screen you can move around. Or maybe your priority is a massive panel in the centre of the room. Perhaps you just want colours that don’t look washed out on a budget TV. And if you’ve sorted the visuals, audio absolutely cannot be an afterthought — whether it’s premium cinematic sound or a wallet-friendly home theatre that simply gets the job done.

With that in mind, here are five products that stood out in 2025 for enhancing the living-room experience, each solving a different problem, each with a case worth considering. Lumio Arc Projectors: When you want a big screen but not a TV If you want a big-screen experience but don’t want to commit to parking a giant TV in your living room forever, projectors like the Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 are a surprisingly practical alternative. The change of switching from a TV to these projectors was bigger than expected. Both models offer the convenience TVs can’t match: portability and the ability to project up to a 100-inch screen on any blank wall.

What worked well: Easy setup via Google Home

FullHD projection up to 100 inches

Dolby Atmos passthrough, Bluetooth speaker mode

Handy multi-user profiles Where the trade-offs show: Modest brightness (200–400 ANSI lumens) means dark rooms are essential

Contrast is average unless you watch HDR content

Too heavy for standard tripods — needs sturdier support ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: iPad Air to GoPro Max 2, 5 gadgets for outdoor enthusiasts For most people, Arc 5 (Rs 19,999) hits a sweet spot for price vs performance, while the Arc 7 (Rs 34,999) feels like a slightly boosted version. If you want screen flexibility and aren’t chasing peak brightness, these projectors can genuinely change how your living room functions.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch: Big-screen TV without the big-budget regret But if you’re someone who simply wants a traditional TV, and a large one, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch is one of the strongest value picks this year. With Dolby Vision, HDR10+, DTS:X audio and Xiaomi’s PatchWall sitting on top of Google TV, it offers a complete package for its price. What makes it great for living rooms: Vibrant 4K QLED panel with excellent Dolby Vision performance

Minimal bezel design that looks more premium than the price suggests

Wide port selection including eARC for external audio systems

Filmmaker Mode for motion-purists

34W speakers that sound decent for medium-sized rooms Performance is smooth enough for day-to-day use, though you will spot occasional UI lag — one of the few reminders that this is still a value-focused television.

At Rs 64,999, the X Pro QLED 65-inch is perfect for anyone wanting that “premium TV feel” without splurging on the likes of LG OLEDs or top-tier Samsung QLEDs. Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32: For small rooms, small budgets Not every living room needs a 55- or 65-inch TV. And if you’re on a budget but don’t want your colours to look washed out, the Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 is one of the best affordable picks of 2025. Why it stands out: Quantum Dot (QLED) panel in the 32-inch segment

Deep blacks and excellent contrast for its class

Google TV + PatchWall dual UI setup

DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio support

Lightweight design with slim bezels Even though it’s only HD-ready (1366×768), the screen size and viewing distance make this far less noticeable. What you do notice are the colours, richer and more vibrant than most budget LEDs.

ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: Handheld consoles to AI glasses, top 5 unique tech gadgets Audio is average, and the hardware won’t win speed races, but at Rs 13,999, the G32 is exactly the kind of compact TV that punches above its weight. Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6: For premium sound experience Once your visual setup is sorted, sound becomes just as important, especially if you watch a lot of movies or sports. The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 aims to deliver cinema-like clarity without going full home-theatre-expensive. This 3.1.2-channel system comes with three front drivers, two up-firing speakers for vertical audio, and a powerful wireless subwoofer.

Why it elevates your living room: Excellent Dolby Atmos and DTS:X performance

Spacious soundstage with strong vocal clarity

Wireless subwoofer performs cleanly even at a distance

Bravia TV owners get extra software integration via ‘Sync with Bravia’

App-based tuning for room-specific settings Where it holds back: No Wi-Fi, so no AirPlay or Chromecast

No voice assistant support

No automatic room calibration Still, at Rs 54,990, this soundbar feels tuned for people who prefer clarity over sheer loudness — making it a great pick for movie lovers who want premium sound without diving into ecosystem-heavy AV receivers. boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: Proper home theatre on budget If you want full-blown 5.1-channel sound but don’t want to spend big, the boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA is perhaps the best value-buy of the year.