Now, Google try-on lets you preview full-body outfits from a single selfie

Google's updated try-on feature now generates full-body images from a selfie and is rolling out to in the US, offering a simpler way to preview outfits online

Google's updated Try-on feature
Google's updated Try-on feature (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Google is updating its virtual try-on tool by letting users create a full-body digital version of themselves using just a selfie. According to the Google, users no longer need a proper head-to-toe picture to see how an outfit might look and a simple selfie is enough. The company said that users can upload a photo, pick their usual size and choose from several generated images that will act as their default try-on profile. The company also mentioned that users can use a selfie and Nano Banana, then the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model will generate a full body digital version of them for virtual try on.
 
Last week, Google released the try-on experience in India. Google’s try-on feature was first unveiled at Google’s I/O 2025 event and tested earlier this year. 

Google try-on: What’s new

According to Google, the selfie-based system works by asking users to choose their usual clothing size. Google then generates several full-body images showing how the outfit might look. Users can pick one of these as their default try-on profile. The blog mentioned, those who prefer the older method can still upload a full-body picture and Google continues to offer preset models featuring diverse body types.
 
The company explained that “now if you don’t have a full body photo of yourself, you can use a selfie. With Nano Banana and Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, it will generate a full body digital version of you for virtual try on. The updated Try-on feature is rolling out in the US. According to Google, users just need to simply upload a selfie at g.co/shop/tryon, select their usual clothing size and it will generate several studio-like images.  ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings new features across calls, chats, Meta AI: Check what's new
 
Google try-on: What it does
 
Earlier, Google explained that the tool relies on its custom AI model built specifically for fashion. The model can recognise body proportions, fabric textures and how materials naturally drape, helping it generate more realistic previews from a single photo. Good lighting still helps improve results, but no special setup is required. The try-on option first arrived in July across Search, Google Shopping and Google Images. Users can access it by tapping an apparel listing and selecting the “try it on” icon. 
 
Google has reportedly been expanding its work in virtual AI try-ons through its dedicated app, Doppl. According to TechCrunch, the app is designed to help users see how different outfits might look using AI. The report mentioned that Google recently updated Doppl with a shoppable discovery feed that shows personalised recommendations and lets users virtually try on new items. Most of the feed is shoppable, offering direct links to merchants, and features AI-generated videos of real products along with outfit suggestions.
 

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle appsGoogle's AI

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

