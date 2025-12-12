Now, Google try-on lets you preview full-body outfits from a single selfie

Google is updating its virtual try-on tool by letting users create a full-body digital version of themselves using just a selfie. According to the Google, users no longer need a proper head-to-toe picture to see how an outfit might look and a simple selfie is enough. The company said that users can upload a photo, pick their usual size and choose from several generated images that will act as their default try-on profile. The company also mentioned that users can use a selfie and Nano Banana, then the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model will generate a full body digital version of them for virtual try on.

Last week, Google released the try-on experience in India. Google's try-on feature was first unveiled at Google's I/O 2025 event and tested earlier this year. Google try-on: What's new According to Google, the selfie-based system works by asking users to choose their usual clothing size. Google then generates several full-body images showing how the outfit might look. Users can pick one of these as their default try-on profile. The blog mentioned, those who prefer the older method can still upload a full-body picture and Google continues to offer preset models featuring diverse body types. The company explained that "now if you don't have a full body photo of yourself, you can use a selfie. With Nano Banana and Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, it will generate a full body digital version of you for virtual try on. The updated Try-on feature is rolling out in the US. According to Google, users just need to simply upload a selfie at g.co/shop/tryon, select their usual clothing size and it will generate several studio-like images.