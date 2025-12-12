OpenAI releases GPT-5.2 AI model in ChatGPT: Check what's new, availability

GPT-5.2: What’s new
GPT-5.2 in ChatGPT
- GPT-5.2 Instant: Positioned as the fast, capable option, GPT-5.2 Instant brings improvements in information-seeking queries, how-to guidance, step-by-step explanations, technical writing and translation. It builds upon the more conversational tone introduced with GPT-5.1 Instant, while offering clearer and more concise answers that surface key information earlier.
- GPT-5.2 Thinking: Designed for deeper and more complex work, GPT-5.2 Thinking delivers more polished reasoning across coding, long-document summarisation, answering questions about uploaded files, solving maths or logic problems step-by-step and supporting planning and analytical decisions with better structure and richer detail.
- GPT-5.2 Pro: OpenAI described GPT-5.2 Pro as its smartest and most trustworthy model for difficult or high-stakes questions. Early tests show fewer critical errors and stronger, more consistent results in advanced fields such as software development and technical problem-solving.
GPT-5.2: Availability
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app