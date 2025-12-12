OpenAI releases GPT-5.2 AI model in ChatGPT: Check what's new, availability

OpenAI has released its new GPT-5.2 AI model, bringing significant improvements across reasoning, coding, spreadsheet creation, presentation building, long-context understanding and advanced visual perception. The company says GPT-5.2 is its most capable system yet for handling complex, multi-stage professional workflows.

Alongside the model announcement, OpenAI confirmed that GPT-5.2 Instant, Thinking and Pro are beginning to roll out in ChatGPT for paid plans.

GPT-5.2: What’s new

OpenAI said that GPT-5.2 represents one of its “largest leaps yet”, introducing higher general intelligence, stronger long-context processing and more capable agentic tool-calling. The company added that the model performs more reliably on complex, multi-step tasks such as generating spreadsheets, building presentations, writing code, interpreting images and handling end-to-end real-world workflows.

A major highlight of the release is GPT-5.2 Thinking, which OpenAI calls its best model yet for professional use. OpenAI said that GPT-5.2 Thinking achieved state-of-the-art results in GDPval evaluation and became the company's first model to perform at or above human-expert level. Another key upgrade is long-context reasoning. OpenAI said GPT-5.2 can now maintain understanding and accuracy across hundreds of thousands of tokens, making it better suited for large documents such as technical reports, research papers, transcripts, contracts and multi-file codebases. The company also described GPT-5.2 Thinking as its strongest vision model so far. OpenAI claims the model more accurately interprets dashboards, diagrams, UI layouts, product screenshots and other visually dense information. Its improved understanding of spatial relationships within images allows it to perform better on workflows in finance, engineering, design, operations and customer support.