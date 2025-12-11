WhatsApp brings new features across calls, chats, Meta AI: Check what's new

WhatsApp update: What’s new
Calls
- Voice chats: The update adds the ability to react in voice chats. The company said that users can now share a quick “Cheers!” without interrupting the conversation.
- Group video calls: The app now highlights whoever is speaking so groups can follow conversations more easily.
Chat
- New media tab on desktop: The new media tab is being added on desktop or web mode to bring documents, links and media into one organised place, making it easier to locate older files.
- Link preview: WhatsApp is also tidying up link previews so long URLs do not disrupt the chat layout.
Status and Channels
- Stickers: WhatsApp is adding new interactive Status stickers, including music lyrics, question prompts and tappable elements that others can engage with.
- Questions on Channels: WhatsApp has added a new questions feature in Channels, allowing admins to interact with their audience and collect responses in real time.
