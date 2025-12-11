WhatsApp brings new features across calls, chats, Meta AI: Check what's new

WhatsApp is rolling out a new set of features across calls, chats, Status and Channels. WhatsApp said that the update includes missed call messages, new interactive Status stickers, upgrades to the Meta AI image generation tool and a redesigned media tab on desktop. Meta AI can now also animate any picture into a short video for users to share.

WhatsApp update: What’s new

Calls

Missed call messages: WhatsApp is adding missed call messages, which allow users to leave a quick voice or video note when someone does not answer. The company said that instead of sending a separate message later, the feature lets users record it instantly based on the type of call they made — voice or video.

Voice chats: The update adds the ability to react in voice chats. The company said that users can now share a quick “Cheers!” without interrupting the conversation.

Group video calls: The app now highlights whoever is speaking so groups can follow conversations more easily. ALSO READ: Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new Chat Meta AI image creation: Meta AI is getting an upgrade with a new model from Midjourney and Flux. The company said it improves the quality of AI-generated visuals. Meta AI can now also animate any photo into a short video for users to share.