Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitter rolls out new encrypted DMs feature exclusive to verified users

Twitter rolls out new encrypted DMs feature exclusive to verified users

Twitter has started to roll out its long-promised encrypted direct messaging (DM) feature, but it comes with a few significant limitations that may not appeal to privacy-conscious users

IANS San Francisco
Twitter rolls out new encrypted DMs feature exclusive to verified users

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter has started to roll out its long-promised encrypted direct messaging (DM) feature, but it comes with a few significant limitations that may not appeal to privacy-conscious users.

In order to send and receive encrypted messages, both sender and recipient should be "verified users" or affiliates to a "verified organisation", according to the company.

It's unclear if encryption will be added to the growing list of exclusive features for checkmarked users or if this is just for the early rollout.

However, the feature has several significant limitations, including the lack of support for group messages and any media other than links.

Additionally, the company does not offer a direct reporting option for encrypted messages; instead, users are advised to report any issues with a conversation participant separately.

The company currently allow a maximum of ten devices per user for encrypted messages.

After users' have reached the limit, they will not be able to send and receive encrypted messages on any new devices that are logged into Twitter.

Moreover, sending an encrypted message is similar to sending a regular unencrypted message, said the company.

"If you are eligible to send encrypted messages, you will see a toggle after clicking on the message icon to enable "encrypted" mode.

Selecting an eligible recipient, composing a message and clicking send will send an encrypted message, Twitter explained.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

Also Read

Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office to avoid antitrust probe

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

New AI-powered breathalyser for disease sniffs out Covid-19 in real-time

National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

Google I/O 23: Bard AI in 180 countries to Pixel Fold, updates from keynote

43% mobile users 'confused' or 'unclear' about app tracking: Report

Topics :TwitterSocial Media

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story