Twitter silently does away with the requirement to log in to see tweets

In a recent change to its service, Twitter appears to have removed the requirement to log in to see tweets. The company has made no official announcements regarding the change.

Last month, Twitter started asking users to sign in before they can see tweets. The micro-blogging platform prevented users from checking out a tweet if they were not logged in and prompted them to log in for the same.

According to a report by Endgadget, Twitter has quietly removed login-related restrictions on users. The report said that several users were able to view tweets without logging in on Twitter.

"Profiles still seem to be busted for those who aren’t signed in, however. For instance, I’m able to see a user’s bio, but their feed of tweets isn’t showing up. Meanwhile, tweet previews are working in iMessage again for some folks," the report said.

Clarifying the company's stand on the restriction, Elon Musk tweeted and said that the restriction on viewing tweets was temporary and implemented as an emergency measure. His tweet read, "Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!"

So far, there is no official communication from the company with regards to the users being able to view links without logging in, a Gadgetsnow report said.

These development even more traction as all of this unfolding at a time when Meta has launched its own microblogging service, Threads. The app is being seen as a potent rival to the dominance of Twitter and has been developed by the team at Instagram.

Focused on sharing text-based posts for the purpose of public participation and discussions, Threads comes with a maximum character limit of 500 character-long posts. It also allows users to add links, pictures, and videos up to five minutes long, the Gadgetsnow report said.