Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Twitter has reiterated that it is moving forward with plans to remove thousands of legacy verification checkmarks previously doled out to celebrities, politicians, journalists and others — merely 20 days later than initially promised.

Elon Musk, who bought the company in October for $54.20 per share, first said that the move would start taking place on April Fools’ Day.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the company had said in a tweet.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

If an organisation chooses to verify itself on Twitter through a subscription, it will receive a gold checkmark and square avatar if it's a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and circular avatar if it's a governmental or multilateral organisation. This verification indicates that the organisation's account is authentic and has been verified by Twitter.

“A company can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. A government can affiliate its precincts, officials, or their other entities. There is no limit to the number of affiliates an organisation can have, or who they can affiliate (as long as they are related),” Twitter said in a statement.

The catch is that Twitter allows other handles to affiliate themselves with the organisation they're a part of. This means that if you're part of an organisation that is verified on Twitter, you can get verified too, as long as your company allows it.

To get verified through an organisation, you need to have an email address associated with that organisation's domain. You will also need to have access to the organisation's Twitter account, as the verification process requires logging into the account and completing the verification steps. Once the organisation's account is verified, other affiliated accounts can also be verified through the same process.