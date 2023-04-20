Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Twitter will start removing legacy verified checkmarks for individual and verified organisations from today i.e. on April 20

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter has reiterated that it is moving forward with plans to remove thousands of legacy verification checkmarks previously doled out to celebrities, politicians, journalists and others — merely 20 days later than initially promised.

Elon Musk, who bought the company in October for $54.20 per share, first said that the move would start taking place on April Fools’ Day.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the company had said in a tweet.



If an organisation chooses to verify itself on Twitter through a subscription, it will receive a gold checkmark and square avatar if it's a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and circular avatar if it's a governmental or multilateral organisation. This verification indicates that the organisation's account is authentic and has been verified by Twitter.

“A company can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. A government can affiliate its precincts, officials, or their other entities. There is no limit to the number of affiliates an organisation can have, or who they can affiliate (as long as they are related),” Twitter said in a statement.

The catch is that Twitter allows other handles to affiliate themselves with the organisation they're a part of. This means that if you're part of an organisation that is verified on Twitter, you can get verified too, as long as your company allows it.

To get verified through an organisation, you need to have an email address associated with that organisation's domain. You will also need to have access to the organisation's Twitter account, as the verification process requires logging into the account and completing the verification steps. Once the organisation's account is verified, other affiliated accounts can also be verified through the same process.

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterBS Web ReportsSocial MediaTechnology

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Also Read

Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

What is Twitter's blue tick?

New York Times loses gold tick on Twitter; Musk calls its feed 'diarrhea'

'$8 for all': Elon Musk on fees for blue-tick Twitter verification

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Why artificial intelligence could spell the end of OS as we know it

Snap attracts 3 million paying users to AI-enhanced subscription service

How Tim Cook promoted Apple products ahead of the Delhi store launch

Google may launch foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold' in June: Details here

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story