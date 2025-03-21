Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lenovo's AI-enhanced Idea Tab Pro now available in India: Price, specs

Lenovo's AI-enhanced Idea Tab Pro now available in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 27,999 onwards, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro can be purchased from the Lenovo India e-store and Amazon India

Lenovo's newly launched Idea Tab Pro is now available in India on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Priced at Rs 27,999 onwards, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip. It sports a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display and a JBL-tuned quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.
 
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Pricing and availability
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
  • Colour: Luna grey 
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro can be purchased from the Lenovo India e-store and Amazon India. Additionally, the tablet comes bundled with Lenovo's Tab Pen Plus at no additional cost.
 
 
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Details
 
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro introduces AI-driven features such as Google's "Circle to Search" and "Gemini." Lenovo has also incorporated a "Translate Without Switching Apps" function, enabling real-time text translation. Users with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus can encircle content to initiate a quick search via Google Search.

The device features a 12.7-inch 3K display (1,840 x 2,944 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. 
At its core, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14, layered with Lenovo's ZUI 16 interface. Lenovo has committed to delivering two major OS updates, extending support up to Android 16, along with security updates until 2029.
 
For photography and video calls, the tablet is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.
 
A 10,200mAh battery powers the device, supporting 45W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. The tablet also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 189.1mm x 291.8mm x 6.9mm and weighs 620g.
 
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 12.7-inch 3K (1,840 × 2,944 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits
  • Audio: Quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Operating System: Android 14-based Lenovo ZUI 16
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging

