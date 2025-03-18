Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Ubisoft announces prices and pre-order benefits

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Ubisoft announces prices and pre-order benefits

Assassin's Creed: Shadows is set to release soon and the video game will be available on several platforms, including Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S, and PCs

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Video game developer Ubisoft has unveiled all editions of its upcoming video game Assassin's Creed: Shadows, along with their prices and exclusive bonuses. Set in feudal Japan, the upcoming installment in the franchise offers multiple purchase options, each packed with unique in-game content and perks. 
 
Whether you are eyeing the Standard edition or the Deluxe edition, here’s a detailed breakdown of what each version includes and how much it will cost.
 
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Editions, pricing and pre-order perks
 
Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is available for pre-orders in two variants, Standard edition, and Deluxe edition. Let’s go over the perks and prices of both editions.
 

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition for PCs
  • Content offered: Base game
  • Pre-order benefits: Access to a bonus mission and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion
  • Available on: Steam, Epic Games store, and Ubisoft e-store
  • Price: Rs 4,899
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Deluxe Edition for PCs
  • Content offered: Base game, Sekiryu Dual Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket. It will also include the Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customise the hideout for your shinobi league and five mastery points
  • Pre-order benefits: Access to a bonus mission and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion
  • Available on: Steam, Epic Games store, and Ubisoft e-store
  • Price: Rs 6,299
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition for PS5
  • Content offered: Base game
  • Pre-order benefits: Access to the ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ quest and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion
  • Available on: PlayStation e-store
  • Price: Rs 5,599
  • Content offered: Base game, Sekiryu Dual Pack, Sekiryu Hideout Pack, and five mastery points
  • Pre-order benefits: Access to the ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ quest and free ‘Claws of Awaji’ DLC expansion
  • Available on: PlayStation e-store
  • Price: Rs 6,999
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Details
 
Ubisoft has revealed the storyline for the Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The game takes players to 16th-century Japan, a time when the country was “on a brutal path to unification.” The game features two protagonists: Naoe, a Shinobi assassin from Iga province, and Yasuke, the legendary samurai. Their intertwined stories will explore personal struggles and encounters with key historical figures who played a role in shaping Japan’s future.
 
Players can switch between two distinct playstyles, as each character comes with unique abilities, progression paths, and weapon choices. Naoe’s stealth expertise allows for intricate infiltration mechanics, utilising dynamic environments to remain undetected. Meanwhile, Yasuke delivers a more aggressive approach, enabling players to “attack larger enemy forces with brutal precision.”

Topics : Assassin's Creed Ubisoft Video games

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

