US FDA clears Apple Watch feature rollout for hypertension detection

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Apple to roll out a hypertension detection feature on some of its smartwatches, the health regulator said in a statement late on Friday.

The company unveiled a blood pressure monitor in its latest Apple Watch at a September 9 event, where it also introduced a refreshed iPhone lineup, including a slimmer iPhone Air.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more Apple said the new hypertension notification feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and the premium Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models before the end of September.