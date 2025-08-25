Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Vivo is set to unveil the T4 Pro 5G in India tomorrow with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, a 50MP Sony camera, IP68 and IP69 rating, and a 6,500mAh battery under Rs 30,000

Vivo T4 Pro 5G
Vivo T4 Pro 5G
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T4 Pro 5G in India on August 26. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite for the smartphone has gone live, revealing key specifications of the device. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and feature a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP Sony sensor.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: What to expect?

The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. As per the microsite, the device will have a slim profile, measuring just 7.53mm in thickness. It boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.
 
The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with AI-driven optimisations aimed at enhancing both performance and imaging.
For optics, the T4 Pro will sport a pill-shaped rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony sensor. It will be complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x periscope zoom and an Aura Light system for better low-light shots. On the front, users can expect a 50MP selfie camera.
 
The smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It is likely to launch in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour options and is confirmed to be priced in the under Rs 30,000 segment.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch quad curved AMOLED, 1.5k resolution
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: LPDDR4x 
  • Storage: UFS 2.2 
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) telephoto lens
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

