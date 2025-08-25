Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. As per the microsite, the device will have a slim profile, measuring just 7.53mm in thickness. It boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with AI-driven optimisations aimed at enhancing both performance and imaging.

For optics, the T4 Pro will sport a pill-shaped rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony sensor. It will be complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x periscope zoom and an Aura Light system for better low-light shots. On the front, users can expect a 50MP selfie camera.

The smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It is likely to launch in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour options and is confirmed to be priced in the under Rs 30,000 segment.