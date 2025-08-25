Pixel 10 series: Google says IP68 not lasting, liquid damage voids warranty

Google released the Pixel 10 series with an IP68 rating across all models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, making the book-style foldable the first in the segment to cover ingress protection for dust and water. However, the US-based technology giant has now confirmed through its support page that the IP68 rating is not lasting and liquid damage will void the warranty. Google, in the support page, wrote: “Damage from accidents or external causes, such as water damage, is not covered by warranty.”

What is IP68 rating

An IP68 rating is considered a strong level of protection in the IP (Ingress Protection) scale. It essentially means two things: the device is completely sealed against dust (that’s what the “6” stands for), and it can also survive being underwater for a certain period of time (that’s what the “8” indicates).

While the rating guarantees resistance beyond just splashes or brief dips, the exact depth and duration are decided by the manufacturer. For most devices, this usually means up to 1.5 meters of water for about 30 minutes, but some brands may allow even deeper or longer submersion. In short, an IP68 device is built to handle both dusty environments and accidental drops into water, offering a high level of durability, but does not ensure absolute protection against such elements. ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite IP68 and Pixel 10 series Google has clarified that Pixel 10 series smartphones meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance under the IEC 60529 standard at the time of manufacture, but it is not completely dustproof or waterproof.

It adds: “Dust and water resistance are not permanent conditions and are diminished or lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly, or damage. Dropping your device may result in loss of dust or water resistance. Liquid damage voids the warranty. Do not expose your device to liquids or to dust, which can cause short circuit and/or overheating. The device charger and other accessories are not dust or water resistant and should not be exposed to either.” It also wrote: “Disassembling the device may result in loss of water or dust resistance or cause injury or damage to your device.”

By mentioning the aforementioned explicitly, Google has clarified that consumers who drop their phones in water or face similar situations won’t be covered under warranty. It has stated that the warranty will stand null and void if consumers encounter such a situation. If anyone faces liquid damage with their Pixel 10 series smartphones, then their best bet is to let it dry naturally, as Google has warned against the use of any external heat equipment to make it dry faster. ALSO READ: Microsoft explores Android apps continuity feature on Windows 11: Know more What about other IP68 rated devices The IP68 rating means that the smartphone has resistance against dust and water, but it does not make an absolute guarantee of the same. There’s a difference between the term “resistance” and “complete protection.” What Google is providing with the Pixel 10 series smartphones is just resistance against such scenarios. It is not in any way making a promise of absolute protection.