OnePlus Pad 3 sale starts September 5: Availability details, specs and more

The OnePlus Pad 3 is set to go on sale in India on September 5, the company confirmed on its website. The tablet, which debuted globally in June alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone , has so far been available in select markets, including Europe and North America. While the company has confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Pad 3 in India, pricing details are yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Pad 3: Variants

According to the OnePlus India website, the tablet will be offered in the following configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver

OnePlus Pad 3: India availability

Date: September 5

Platforms: OnePlus store, OnePlus website, Amazon India

OnePlus Pad 3: Details

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a slim metal unibody design measuring less than six millimetres in thickness. On the front, it carries a 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ playback on compatible content. For audio, the tablet is equipped with an eight-speaker system comprising four woofers and four tweeters for a surround-sound experience.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with a 12,140mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, and comes with several AI-powered tools, including AI Writer and AI Summarise. The tablet also integrates Google's Gemini AI assistant along with Circle to Search gesture support. In addition, the tablet introduces upgrades to the Open Canvas feature, enabling system-level drag-and-drop functionality and a new split-screen setup. Users can now run up to three apps simultaneously in a split view.