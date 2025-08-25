Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite

Google shared a demonstration on X (formerly Twitter) showing a Pixel 10 handling a WhatsApp call while a satellite icon appeared in the status bar. The clip illustrated that users can answer calls without relying on a mobile network or internet connection, not limited to emergency situations.

Google stated that WhatsApp satellite calling will be available only through certain carriers, and users might incur extra fees. It is not yet known if satellite functionality will later support text messaging on WhatsApp.

This feature positions the Pixel ahead of competitors. Apple’s iPhones continue to limit satellite use to emergency SOS, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 offers satellite messaging only via Snapdragon Satellite. Notably, neither of these is presently available in India. At the moment, it seems like Google will make this service available in the US region first, and then later in the coming years, it might come to India too, depending on the carriers here.