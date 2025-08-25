Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite

Google has announced that Pixel 10 series will support WhatsApp calls over satellite connectivity at launch, which is set to kick off from August 28

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Google has announced that its newly launched Pixel 10 series smartphones will be the first to support satellite voice and video calls through WhatsApp. In simpler words, this means that if you wander off to an area where your Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL are not getting any network signal, then you will be able to make a WhatsApp audio or video call with the help of a satellite connection. The said feature will go live for Pixel 10 series smartphones starting August 28. 

WhatsApp satellite calling feature in Pixel 10 series: Details

Google shared a demonstration on X (formerly Twitter) showing a Pixel 10 handling a WhatsApp call while a satellite icon appeared in the status bar. The clip illustrated that users can answer calls without relying on a mobile network or internet connection, not limited to emergency situations.
 
Google stated that WhatsApp satellite calling will be available only through certain carriers, and users might incur extra fees. It is not yet known if satellite functionality will later support text messaging on WhatsApp.
This feature positions the Pixel ahead of competitors. Apple’s iPhones continue to limit satellite use to emergency SOS, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 offers satellite messaging only via Snapdragon Satellite. Notably, neither of these is presently available in India. At the moment, it seems like Google will make this service available in the US region first, and then later in the coming years, it might come to India too, depending on the carriers here. 
 
This move comes shortly after Google expanded satellite functionality on the Pixel 10. According to a report by Android Authority, the device gained live location sharing via Maps and Find My Hub, along with Satellite SOS for emergencies.
The Google Pixel 10 series was launched at the Made by Google event on August 21, and is available for pre-orders now. Sale is set to commence from August 28.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

