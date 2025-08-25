Apple foldable iPhone may launch in 2026: Book-style form, eSIM-only setup

Apple is reportedly preparing to step into the foldable smartphone segment in 2026 with its first foldable iPhone . According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company could debut the device next year with a book-style form factor similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurman described it as “the most exciting Apple launch in years.” Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone.

Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone: What to expect

Display and design

Gurman notes that Apple’s foldable iPhone is internally codenamed V68 and is expected to feature a book-style design with both a cover display and a larger internal screen. This aligns with earlier predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that the model could include a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch foldable inner panel. Analyst Jeff Pu offered similar details, adding that the cover screen might carry a 2088 × 1422 resolution, while the foldable display could deliver 2713 × 1920 pixels.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly set to revamp iPhone line with Air, Fold, and more models Compared with current foldables like Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold (8-inch main, 6.4-inch cover) and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 (8-inch main, 6.5-inch cover), Apple’s displays appear slightly smaller. However, the emphasis is expected to be on a crease-free folding panel. Gurman claims Apple abandoned its earlier plan of using “on-cell touch sensors” and opted instead for an “in-cell touch screen,” a switch that should improve responsiveness and minimize crease visibility. On the design front, the device could measure between 9mm–9.5mm when folded and 4.5mm–4.8mm when unfolded, making it roughly comparable to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Cameras and biometrics In terms of optics, the foldable iPhone is said to sport four cameras in total: a dual-lens system on the rear and one front camera on each display. The main camera is tipped to be a 48MP primary sensor, possibly paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens. The two front cameras may use 24MP sensors. ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite Unlike Apple’s standard iPhones, which rely on Face ID, this foldable could instead integrate Touch ID. This shift would allow Apple to replace the pill-shaped Dynamic Island with punch-hole style cutouts for the front cameras. The company is also working on under-display camera technology, though it remains uncertain whether it will be ready for the initial release.

Performance and connectivity The foldable iPhone is anticipated to launch as part of the iPhone 18 series. It will likely share the same Apple Silicon generation as other iPhones in the lineup, likely the A20-series chipset. There is also speculation that Apple could equip it with a Pro-level processor, similar to what it usually reserves for the Pro and Pro Max models. In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to debut with Apple’s second-generation modem chip, likely branded as C2. This will be the successor to the C1 modem that debuted with the iPhone 16e. Another significant change may be the complete removal of support for physical SIM cards, reinforcing Apple’s push toward eSIM-only models.

Features When Google launched the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it became the first foldable with an IP68 rating, offering dust and water resistance. Apple’s first foldable, however, may not reach that standard right away. Instead, it could provide an IP48 rating similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or focus on waterproofing without complete dust protection. Wireless charging could be a key area where Apple takes the lead. Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduced Qi2-based Pixelsnap magnetic charging, but it is capped at 15W speeds. Apple’s MagSafe system, which forms the basis for Qi2 and the newer 25W Qi2 standard, already supports faster wireless charging. It is expected that Apple will integrate MagSafe into its first foldable, offering 25W wireless speeds.