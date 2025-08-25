Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple foldable iPhone may launch in 2026: Book-style form, eSIM-only setup

Apple foldable iPhone may launch in 2026: Book-style form, eSIM-only setup

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected in 2026 with book-style design, in-house C2 modem, Touch ID and a possible $2000 starting price

apple, apple logo
Apple (Photo: Shutterstock)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly preparing to step into the foldable smartphone segment in 2026 with its first foldable iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company could debut the device next year with a book-style form factor similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurman described it as “the most exciting Apple launch in years.” Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone.

Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone: What to expect

Display and design

Gurman notes that Apple’s foldable iPhone is internally codenamed V68 and is expected to feature a book-style design with both a cover display and a larger internal screen. This aligns with earlier predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that the model could include a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch foldable inner panel. Analyst Jeff Pu offered similar details, adding that the cover screen might carry a 2088 × 1422 resolution, while the foldable display could deliver 2713 × 1920 pixels.
Compared with current foldables like Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold (8-inch main, 6.4-inch cover) and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 (8-inch main, 6.5-inch cover), Apple’s displays appear slightly smaller. However, the emphasis is expected to be on a crease-free folding panel. Gurman claims Apple abandoned its earlier plan of using “on-cell touch sensors” and opted instead for an “in-cell touch screen,” a switch that should improve responsiveness and minimize crease visibility.
 
On the design front, the device could measure between 9mm–9.5mm when folded and 4.5mm–4.8mm when unfolded, making it roughly comparable to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Cameras and biometrics

In terms of optics, the foldable iPhone is said to sport four cameras in total: a dual-lens system on the rear and one front camera on each display. The main camera is tipped to be a 48MP primary sensor, possibly paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens. The two front cameras may use 24MP sensors.
Unlike Apple’s standard iPhones, which rely on Face ID, this foldable could instead integrate Touch ID. This shift would allow Apple to replace the pill-shaped Dynamic Island with punch-hole style cutouts for the front cameras. The company is also working on under-display camera technology, though it remains uncertain whether it will be ready for the initial release.

Performance and connectivity

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to launch as part of the iPhone 18 series. It will likely share the same Apple Silicon generation as other iPhones in the lineup, likely the A20-series chipset. There is also speculation that Apple could equip it with a Pro-level processor, similar to what it usually reserves for the Pro and Pro Max models.
 
In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to debut with Apple’s second-generation modem chip, likely branded as C2. This will be the successor to the C1 modem that debuted with the iPhone 16e. Another significant change may be the complete removal of support for physical SIM cards, reinforcing Apple’s push toward eSIM-only models.

Features

When Google launched the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it became the first foldable with an IP68 rating, offering dust and water resistance. Apple’s first foldable, however, may not reach that standard right away. Instead, it could provide an IP48 rating similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or focus on waterproofing without complete dust protection.
 
Wireless charging could be a key area where Apple takes the lead. Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduced Qi2-based Pixelsnap magnetic charging, but it is capped at 15W speeds. Apple’s MagSafe system, which forms the basis for Qi2 and the newer 25W Qi2 standard, already supports faster wireless charging. It is expected that Apple will integrate MagSafe into its first foldable, offering 25W wireless speeds.

Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone: Expected price and launch timeline

Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is likely to begin work on the foldable iPhone project by the end of 2025, with mass production scheduled for the second half of 2026. This timeline indicates a possible September 2026 launch.
 
Pricing is expected to place the foldable iPhone firmly in the premium segment. Both Gurman and JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee predict a starting price close to $2,000, making it one of Apple’s most expensive smartphones to date.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pixel 10 series: Google says IP68 not lasting, liquid damage voids warranty

Microsoft explores Android apps continuity feature on Windows 11: Know more

OnePlus Pad 3 sale starts September 5: Availability details, specs and more

Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite

Lava Play Ultra 5G budget gaming smartphone goes on sale: Watch unboxing

Topics :Apple iPhoneFoldable iphone

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story