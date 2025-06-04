Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11: What to expect

Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11: What to expect

Vivo T4 Ultra will sport a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera

Vivo T4 Ultra
Vivo T4 (Image: Vivo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the T4 Ultra smartphone on June 11. The smartphone will be the fourth addition to Vivo’s T4 series, after Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4x and Vivo T4 Lite. Ahead of launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here are the details: 

Vivo Ultra T4: What to expect

Vivo confirms that the T4 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.
For camera optics, the smartphone will get a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone will also get a 50MP (Sony IMX882) 3x periscope telephoto lens with macro capabilities. The company said that the telephoto camera will offer up to 10x zoom for macro shots with EIS (electronic image stabilisation).
 
Vivo has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a quad curved display of 1.5K resolution. However, the exact dimensions of the display have not been revealed yet. A report by Digit stated that the screen will be a 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. The report also stated that the smartphone is expected to pack a 5,500 mAh battery with a 90W charging support. 

Vivo T4 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch quad-curved,1.5k resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide+ 50 MP telephoto with macro capability
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

