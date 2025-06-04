Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11: What to expect

ALSO READ: After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones: Check details Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the T4 Ultra smartphone on June 11. The smartphone will be the fourth addition to Vivo’s T4 series, after Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4x and Vivo T4 Lite. Ahead of launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here are the details:

Vivo Ultra T4: What to expect

Vivo confirms that the T4 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. confirms that the T4 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

For camera optics, the smartphone will get a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone will also get a 50MP (Sony IMX882) 3x periscope telephoto lens with macro capabilities. The company said that the telephoto camera will offer up to 10x zoom for macro shots with EIS (electronic image stabilisation).