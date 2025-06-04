Reddit is rolling out a new update aimed at enhancing customisation of user profiles. The update allows Redditors, users registered on the platform, to control what appears on their profiles and what stays hidden. Until now, if a user engaged in a community, all community posts—including “Not Safe For Work” (NSFW) content—would show up on their profile. With this update, Reddit is offering new tools to selectively hide content.

Reddit update: What’s new

Customisable profile visibility

Reddit has added a new ‘Content and Activity’ setting to give users more control over their profile visibility. Users can now choose how much of their post and comment history is shown, based on community-level preferences. The options include: has added a new ‘Content and Activity’ setting to give users more control over their profile visibility. Users can now choose how much of their post and comment history is shown, based on community-level preferences. The options include:

Keeping all posts and comments visible (default setting)

Hiding all public posts and comments, including those on the user’s own profile

Showing posts and comments from selected subreddits while hiding others These settings apply at the community level—not for individual posts or comments. Moderators, however, may still access a user’s full post and comment history for up to 28 days in cases where a user interacts with a community by posting, commenting, messaging moderators, or requesting to join restricted groups. If someone comments on your profile post, their post history will be temporarily visible. ALSO READ: Apple Design Awards: Apps and games winners announced ahead of WWDC 2025

Consolidated profile settings Reddit has also introduced a new section called “Curate your profile”, where users can manage their appearance and activity visibility. It includes: Content and activity: Control over post and comment visibility

NSFW toggle: Option to show or hide NSFW content and communities

Followers toggle: Option to show or hide follower count Refreshed activity summary Reddit has updated the activity summary to give a clearer overview of user engagement. It displays details such as total Karma, number of posts and comments, account age, and most active communities—depending on the visibility settings under the “Content and Activity” section.