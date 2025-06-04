Home / Technology / Tech News / Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles: How it works

Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles: How it works

Reddit is rolling out new customisation tools, allowing users to manage post visibility, NSFW content, follower count and profile settings more granularly

Reddit
Reddit
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reddit is rolling out a new update aimed at enhancing customisation of user profiles. The update allows Redditors, users registered on the platform, to control what appears on their profiles and what stays hidden. Until now, if a user engaged in a community, all community posts—including “Not Safe For Work” (NSFW) content—would show up on their profile. With this update, Reddit is offering new tools to selectively hide content.

Reddit update: What’s new

Customisable profile visibility
 
Reddit has added a new ‘Content and Activity’ setting to give users more control over their profile visibility. Users can now choose how much of their post and comment history is shown, based on community-level preferences. The options include:
  • Keeping all posts and comments visible (default setting)
  • Hiding all public posts and comments, including those on the user’s own profile
  • Showing posts and comments from selected subreddits while hiding others
These settings apply at the community level—not for individual posts or comments.
 
Moderators, however, may still access a user’s full post and comment history for up to 28 days in cases where a user interacts with a community by posting, commenting, messaging moderators, or requesting to join restricted groups. If someone comments on your profile post, their post history will be temporarily visible.
Consolidated profile settings
 
Reddit has also introduced a new section called “Curate your profile”, where users can manage their appearance and activity visibility. It includes:
  • Content and activity: Control over post and comment visibility
  • NSFW toggle: Option to show or hide NSFW content and communities
  • Followers toggle: Option to show or hide follower count
Refreshed activity summary
 
Reddit has updated the activity summary to give a clearer overview of user engagement. It displays details such as total Karma, number of posts and comments, account age, and most active communities—depending on the visibility settings under the “Content and Activity” section.

AI translation update for Indian users

In related news, Reddit recently rolled out an AI-powered translation tool to improve accessibility for Indian users. Starting with Hindi and expanding to Bengali, the tool can translate feeds, posts, comments and conversations. It is accessible via the translate icon in the top right corner of the Reddit app across iOS, Android and desktop platforms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

VC firm Seafund eyes up to 25 deep-tech investments, aims for follow-up too

Premium

Indian PC market to get a booster shot from Tamil Nadu's free laptop scheme

Apple Design Awards: Apps and games winners announced ahead of WWDC 2025

New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

'Not available in your region': What is a VPN and how can I use one safely?

Topics :Technology NewsRedditSocial Media

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story