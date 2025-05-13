Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with ultra-thin 5.8mm titanium body launched: Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will go up for pre-order in India starting at 2 pm on May 13. It will be offered in three colour options: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, its latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series, boasting an ultra-thin 5.8mm chassis and a lightweight design. Despite its sleek profile, the device is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip found across the S25 line-up, and features a 6.7-inch display. Notably, it also sports a 200MP primary camera — similar to the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra — and includes Samsung’s full suite of Galaxy AI features.
 
The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available for pre-order in India starting at 2 pm on May 13. Pricing has yet to be officially announced, but the device will be offered in two configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It will be available in three colour options — Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Details

 
The S25 Edge features a titanium frame and measures just 5.8mm in thickness, making it one of Samsung’s thinnest smartphones to date. It weighs 163g — slightly heavier than the standard Galaxy S25 — but still light for a phone that houses a large 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen also features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for added durability.

  For photography, the phone comes with a 200MP primary sensor that is claimed to deliver up to 40 per cent improved brightness in low-light conditions compared to the Galaxy S25. It’s paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens that supports autofocus and macro photography.
 
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and supports all Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief via the Now Bar, the Google Gemini AI assistant with cross-app abilities, Audio Eraser, Drawing Assist, and Nightography. Additionally, the phone includes a ProScaler feature, which leverages Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) to upscale on-screen content.
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 12MP 
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

