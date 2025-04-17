Vivo V50e smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price and specs

Vivo V50e smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 28,999, the smartphone is available on the company's website, select e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, the Vivo V50e sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display. The phone boasts a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features designed to enhance the user’s imaging and productivity experience, said Vivo.

Vivo V50e: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colours: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White

Vivo V50e: Offers

Customers can avail of a 10 per cent discount on select HDFC and SBI Bank cards. Alternatively, customers can get a 10 per cent bonus on exchanging their existing device for the Vivo V50e. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Also Read

Vivo V50e: Details

The Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For imaging, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports a 50MP camera with support for 4K video recording. The device also includes Vivo’s “Wedding Portrait Studio” feature, similar to other Vivo V-series smartphones.

The smartphone packs a 5600mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging. It is rated IP68/69 for resistance to dust and water splashes.

On the software side, the Vivo V50e runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and comes with Google’s Gemini Assistant pre-installed. It also includes a range of AI-powered features:

AI Image Expander: Extends image boundaries beyond the original frame.

Live Call Translation: Real-time audio and text translation for multilingual calls.

AI Transcript Assist: Converts audio to text, enables summaries, and offers text search capabilities.

AI Note Assist: Summarises content, extracts tasks, and translates text.

Circle to Search: Lets users circle content on screen to quickly search for more information.

AI Screen Translation: Enables smooth multi-language interactions.

AI Eraser 2.0: Removes unwanted elements in photos with a single tap.

AI SuperLink: Boosts network performance in low-signal areas.

Vivo V50e: Specifications