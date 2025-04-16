Sony announces Summer Sale: Limited period discount on PS5 console

PlayStation India has announced a ‘Summer Sale’ offer on select models of PlayStation 5 (CFI-2008A & B) for a limited time. During this sale, the said PS5 models will be available at a reduced price with a discount of Rs 5,000.

Consumers can get this offer when purchasing eligible PS5 models from Sony Centre or from participating platforms, including e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and some retailers such as Reliance and Croma.

The PlayStation India Summer Sale will begin on May 14, 2025, and continue until stocks last.

PlayStation 5 Summer Sale prices

Sony has announced that it will be offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the PlayStation 5 CFI-2008A01X model, which is currently available at a price of 54,990 on Flipkart. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 CFI-2008B01 will also be available with a Rs 5,000 discount. This model is currently listed on Flipkart at a price of 44,990.

The main difference between the two PS5 models is how games are accessed. The PS5 CFI-2008B01 is the digital edition, which allows users to download games directly from the PlayStation Store but does not support physical discs. On the other hand, the PS5 CFI-2008A01X is the disc version, enabling users to play games using physical discs as well as download them from the Store.

While both versions support digital downloads, only the disc model offers the flexibility of using game discs. Both versions will need a TV or a monitor with at least a 120Hz refresh rate to run games smoothly.