Ahoy, gamers! Microsoft gives big boost to Xbox app: Check new features

Microsoft has introduced a series of updates to the Xbox platform, aiming to improve the gaming experience across mobile devices, consoles, and other streaming platforms. One of the key announcements is the upcoming ability to purchase games, Game Pass subscriptions, and add-on content directly through the Xbox app on Android and iOS.

Users will also be able to redeem their Game Pass Perks via the mobile app. These features will first be available in beta before rolling out more widely.

Another significant change involves Xbox Remote Play, which is being expanded to additional platforms. Gamers will soon be able to stream their console games through web browsers on mobile devices, as well as on Samsung and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Support is also being extended to Meta Quest, allowing more flexibility in how and where users play. In a notable development, games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 libraries will also be compatible with remote streaming.

Other updates

Interestingly, while Remote Play is expanding its reach, Microsoft has decided to remove this feature from the Xbox mobile app itself. This shift suggests a move toward centralising streaming access through broader platforms rather than the app alone.

Additional updates include new support for cloud streaming of purchased games directly on Xbox consoles, starting immediately. The “Stream Your Own Game” feature is also getting an expansion with more supported titles.

Xbox is also introducing a “Free up space” tool to help users manage storage on their consoles, along with enhanced game hubs to offer more detailed game-related information and content in one place.