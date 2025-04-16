Tech Wrap April 16: Google pixel 9a, HP OMEN MAX 16, Gemini gets Veo 2

Google’s latest mid-range offering, the Pixel 9a, is now officially on sale in India from April 16. The device is available first via Reliance Digital, with Flipkart and other retail platforms expected to follow soon.

HP has launched the OMEN MAX 16 in India, a powerful gaming laptop featuring Intel’s 24-core Ultra 9-275HX chip and NVIDIA RTX 5080 graphics. The device promises high-end gaming performance, supported by AI-based tools for better optimisation.

Gemini AI now supports Veo 2, Google’s latest video generation model, allowing users to create short videos from text directly through the Gemini interface. The feature is currently available globally to Gemini Advanced subscribers on both mobile and desktop.

Lenovo has launched the Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10) in India, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs and the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs. Marketed towards gamers and content creators, it’s the first “Custom to Order” desktop in India to offer these GPUs.

OpenAI has introduced a dedicated image library within ChatGPT, allowing users to organize, view, and manage AI-generated visuals. The feature is available across free and paid tiers on both the mobile app and the web version.

Beats has entered the charging accessories space with the launch of ‘Beats Cables’—durable, woven USB 2.0 charging cords available in 1.5m and 20cm lengths. Priced at ₹1,900 for a single unit or ₹3,500 for a bundle of two.

iQOO’s Z10 smartphone, featuring a massive 7,300 mAh battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, is now available in India starting at ₹21,999. It also includes AI-backed tools like AI Erase and AI Super Document.

Google will soon redirect all regional search domains to google.com. Even if users manually enter a country-specific domain, they’ll be taken to the global site. This change is aimed at simplifying the search experience globally.

PlayStation India has launched a Summer Sale offering a flat ₹5,000 discount on select PS5 models (CFI-2008A & B) for a limited time, making it a good time to buy the console.

Apple shipped over 3 million iPhones from India between January and March 2025—its highest ever in a single quarter. The figure, cited by IDC via Moneycontrol, marks a big jump from 2.21 million units shipped during the same period last year.

Anthropic is reportedly developing a ‘voice mode’ for its Claude chatbot, with an early rollout possibly happening this month. According to Bloomberg, the feature will initially launch in a limited form.

watchOS 12 may bring Apple Intelligence capabilities to the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Most features will reportedly rely on the connected iPhone for processing.

OpenAI is reportedly developing a new social platform similar to X (formerly Twitter), according to sources cited by The Verge. Early prototypes reportedly focus on integrating ChatGPT's image generation into a social feed-style interface.

Imageboard 4chan appears to have suffered a major breach, with users facing access issues and reports of leaked moderator data. According to Downdetector, most complaints pointed to site functionality issues, suggesting widespread impact.