Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 17 to win diamonds and rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 17, allowing players to claim free in-game items. Rewards can range from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and other gameplay enhancements.

These codes are only active for a limited period and give players access to select content at no cost. The list of active codes along with instructions for redemption is provided below.

As each code has a limited number of uses and a short validity window, players are encouraged to redeem them quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India TV News, active redeem codes for April 17, 2025 are:

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is applied, the rewards linked to it are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where items like gold or diamonds are included, the account balance is updated instantly.

These rewards often include limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other items that add to character customization and gameplay variety.

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and stays active for only 12 hours, so players should redeem them without delay to avoid missing out.