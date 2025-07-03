Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable to be launched in India soon: Check specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, will be powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has confirmed several key details of the smartphone including camera details, battery capacity and more. The smartphone will also feature a new customisable “Shortcut Button.”

Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in Vivo’s home country last month, and the company recently confirmed that the smartphone will be launching in India soon, likely later this month.

Vivo X Fold 5: Details

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering up to 30 per cent improvement in performance and 25 per cent better power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery and will support 80W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging via compatible wireless chargers.

As for the design, the upcoming foldable will feature a sleek build measuring 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. The smartphone will weigh 217g and will be available in a Titanium Grey colourway. The company also said that the smartphone will feature a “Kinematic Hinge” mechanism which has been internally tested for 6,00,000 folds. Another key highlight is the new Shortcut Button which the company said will offer instant access to essential tools. ALSO READ: OPPO Reno 14 series, Pad SE to launch on July 3: Livestream, what to expect For imaging, Vivo X Fold 5 will feature a camera system co-developed by the German optics brand Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.