Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable to be launched in India soon: Check specs

Set to launch in India soon, Vivo X Fold 5 will feature a new customisable "Shortcut Button" and will support Origin Workbench platform for multitasking and productivity

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, will be powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has confirmed several key details of the smartphone including camera details, battery capacity and more. The smartphone will also feature a new customisable “Shortcut Button.”
 
Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in Vivo’s home country last month, and the company recently confirmed that the smartphone will be launching in India soon, likely later this month.

Vivo X Fold 5: Details

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering up to 30 per cent improvement in performance and 25 per cent better power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery and will support 80W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging via compatible wireless chargers.
 
As for the design, the upcoming foldable will feature a sleek build measuring 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. The smartphone will weigh 217g and will be available in a Titanium Grey colourway. The company also said that the smartphone will feature a “Kinematic Hinge” mechanism which has been internally tested for 6,00,000 folds. Another key highlight is the new Shortcut Button which the company said will offer instant access to essential tools.
  For imaging, Vivo X Fold 5 will feature a camera system co-developed by the German optics brand Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
 
On the software front, Vivo X Fold 5 will get support for the company’s proprietary Origin Workbench platform that is said to support up to five concurrent tasks, all fully active and visible on the display. To further enhance productivity, the X Fold 5 will also get Vivo’s AI Productivity Suite and several other AI-powered image editing tools such as AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase.

Vivo X Fold 5: Expected specifications

  • Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 21.1:9 aspect ratio, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (3X) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP (inner display) + 20MP (outer display)
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonesFoldable devices

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

