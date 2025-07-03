Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Vivo X200 FE will feature a camera system co-developed by Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE (Image: Vivo India)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo’s X200 FE smartphone is set to launch in India soon. While the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the launch schedule, it has revealed key specifications such as the chipset powering the smartphone, camera details and battery capacity.
 
Already available in select markets including Taiwan, Vivo X200 FE will join the company’s flagship series that already includes Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. Vivo also makes an Ultra model, however, that is limited to the company’s home market.

Vivo X200 FE: Details

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has confirmed that the X200 FE in India will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and will be offered with UFS 3.1 storage type. The company has also revealed that the upcoming FE model will pack a 6,500mAh battery, offering up to 25.44 hours of YouTube video playback time. Additionally, Vivo claims that a quick 10-minute charge will offer up to three hours of video streaming.
 

Also Read

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5 with Zeiss camera, 6000mAh battery to launch in India soon

Upcoming smartphones in July

Nothing Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: Smartphones set to launch in July

Tech Wrap June 27

Tech wrap June 27: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Vivo X200 FE, Nothing Phone 3

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Vivo X Fold5

Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details

Vivo also said that the X200 FE smartphone will feature a sleek and compact build with a 6.31-inch display area and a side profile of 7.99mm. For durability, the smartphone will carry IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
For imaging, the Vivo X200 FE will sport a triple camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Similar to the other smartphones in the flagship X200 series, the camera system on the X200 FE has been co-engineered by the German optics brand Zeiss. This will enable what Vivo calls “Zeiss Multifocal Portrait,” offering ZEISS Style Bokeh effects such as Zeiss Distagon, Zeiss B-speed, Zeiss Biotar, and more.
The X200 FE will boot Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box and will offer several proprietary AI-powered features. Beyond Vivo’s own AI tools, the smartphone will offer access to Google Gemini AI assistant.

Vivo X200 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

PremiumNew Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

How a Chennai-based face recognition firm helped Bihar use mobile voting

WhatsApp

WhatsApp shifts to per-message billing for businesses from per-conversation

Tech Wrap July 2

Tech Wrap July 2: Nothing Phone 3, Sony Bravia Projectors, Vivo X Fold 5

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Gundams Arrive update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Indian smartphone market Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon