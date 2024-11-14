Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivo Y300 5G launching in India on Nov 21 with AI features: Expected specs

The upcoming Vivo Y300 5G smartphone features a flat-frame design with a dual-camera setup and a ring light at the back

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
China-based Vivo is expanding its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Y300 5G smartphone on November 21. Announcing the launch on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vivo unveiled the first look of the smartphone. The teaser poster shared by the company also mentions that the smartphone will feature artificial intelligence-powered tools. 
 
Vivo Y300 5G: Design
 
The Vivo Y300 5G will sport a flat-frame design with a metallic finish and a glass-like back panel flush with the frame. It features a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module housing dual camera sensors and a ring light. The teaser image suggests that the smartphone will be available in silver, green, and purple colour options.
 
Vivo Y300 5G: Expected specifications
 
The upcoming Vivo Y300 5G smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 
For imaging, the smartphone will likely come equipped with a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX882) and a 2MP depth sensor.  At the front, the Vivo Y300 could sport a 32MP shooter.  The upcoming 5G smartphone is also expected to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX882) + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

