Vivo Y300 5G launching in India on Nov 21 with AI features: Expected specs

China-based Vivo is expanding its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Y300 5G smartphone on November 21. Announcing the launch on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vivo unveiled the first look of the smartphone. The teaser poster shared by the company also mentions that the smartphone will feature artificial intelligence-powered tools.

Vivo Y300 5G: Design

The Vivo Y300 5G will sport a flat-frame design with a metallic finish and a glass-like back panel flush with the frame. It features a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module housing dual camera sensors and a ring light. The teaser image suggests that the smartphone will be available in silver, green, and purple colour options.

Vivo Y300 5G: Expected specifications

The upcoming Vivo Y300 5G smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For imaging, the smartphone will likely come equipped with a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX882) and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Vivo Y300 could sport a 32MP shooter. The upcoming 5G smartphone is also expected to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.