Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus 13 goes official with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, 6000mAh battery and more

OnePlus 13 goes official with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, 6000mAh battery and more

OnePlus 13 boasts camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad, a 6000 mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging, and up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage configuration

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s OnePlus has launched its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in its home country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the OnePlus 13 features a camera system co-created with the Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. Additionally, the new model comes equipped with a larger battery than its predecessor, despite featuring a slightly thinner chassis. It is anticipated that the OnePlus 13 will launch globally by the end of this year, and India launch is expected early next year.
 
OnePlus 13: Details
 
The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with subtle curves on all sides. The display has a resolution of 3168x1440 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness level of 4500 nits. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR support for a more vibrant content-watching experience.
 
 
For imaging, the OnePlus 13 sports a triple 50MP camera setup at the back, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP primary Sony LYT 808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, which also features OIS functionality.

More From This Section

Everything Apple announced this week

Missed Apple's exciting week of Mac announcements? Here is a quick recap

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple refreshes MacBook Pro with M4 series chips, Thunderbolt 5, and more

Apple Mac mini with M4

Apple launches Mac mini with smaller footprint, powered by M4 and M4 Pro

M4 iMac

Apple's iMac refresh brings M4 chip, more RAM, nano-textured display option

NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch

Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch: Know more

OnePlus has integrated a 6000mAh battery into the OnePlus 13 using its new Glacier battery technology. This silicon-carbon battery offers a higher energy density than traditional lithium polymer batteries, allowing for greater capacity while maintaining a thinner and more compact design. The smartphone supports 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic attachment.
 
Additionally, the OnePlus 13 has dual ratings of IP68 and IP69 for protection against dust and water ingress. It also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster biometric authentication.
OnePlus 13: Specifications
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Protection: IP68, IP69
  • Thickness: 8.5mm
  • Weight: 210g

Also Read

OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus 13: Specs and more details emerge ahead of launch on October 31

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus to roll out OxygenOS 15 in beta from Oct 30: Check eligible models

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 brings Circle to Search, Share with iPhone: What's new

OnePlus announces festive offers

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus 13 unveiled, launch in China set for Oct 31: Check design, features

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon