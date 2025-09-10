Home / Technology / Tech News / watchOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible watches, more

watchOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible watches, more

The stable version of watchOS 26 will begin rolling out from September 15. Below is a list of Apple Watch models that are eligible for the update, along with the key features it introduces

Apple WatchOS 26
Apple WatchOS 26
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
watchOS 26 will be available for supported Apple Watch models beginning September 15. Introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the update has been undergoing testing through developer and public beta versions. The newly launched Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 will ship with watchOS 26, while eligible previous-generation models will receive it as a free software update. Here’s everything you need to know about watchOS 26.

watchOS 26: Rollout timeline

  • Date: September 15

watchOS 26: Eligible models

  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • Apple Watch Series 11
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
  • Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
  • Apple Watch Ultra (all models)
watchOS 26 requires iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26.
 
Not all features are available on all devices or in all regions.

watchOS 26: Features introduced with Apple Watch Series 11

  • Sleep score: New sleep score feature analyses key factors like sleep duration, consistency, interruptions, and time spent in each sleep stage to provide users with a clear, overall rating of their sleep quality. The score is viewable in the Sleep app, on watch faces, or in the Health app, helping users identify areas to improve for more restorative rest.
  • Hypertension notifications: Hypertension notifications uses the optical heart sensor to monitor how blood vessels respond to heartbeats and passively analyse trends over 30 days, while running in the background. If consistent signs of high blood pressure are detected, the watch alerts the user to possible hypertension.
  • Workout buddy: Workout Buddy is an AI-powered feature that delivers personalised, spoken motivation during workouts using data like heart rate, pace, and fitness history. The updated Workout app also offers easier customisation, along with smart music and podcast suggestions based on workout type and listening habits.
  • New watch faces: The updated watch face gallery includes two new options: Flow, featuring Liquid Glass numerals that change with wrist movement, and Exactograph, which separates hours, minutes, and seconds in a layout inspired by regulator clocks. Additionally, over 20 existing watch faces now display a ticking seconds hand even when the wrist is down.
  • Longer battery life and faster charging: Apple introduced longer battery life and faster charging with Watch Series 11. The newly launched Watch has been claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and support fast charging – said to deliver up to eight hours of use from a 15-minute charge.
  • Notably, Apple introduced these features with the Watch Series 11 but, they might soon be rolled out to eligible older-generations Apple Watches with watchOS 26 update, starting September 15.

watchOS 26: What’s new

Translucent design and UI updates

  • Liquid Glass design: Dynamic, refractive visuals applied to Smart Stack, Control Centre, navigation, and the Photos watch face.
  • Smarter Smart Stack: Contextual hints like Backtrack in remote areas or workout reminders at studios, styled with Liquid Glass.

Fitness and workouts

  • Workout app redesign: Four-corner layout for quick access, direct music/podcast settings, and activity-based Apple Music playlist suggestions.

Communication and messaging

  • Messaging upgrades: Live Translation (Series 9/10, Ultra 2), contextual suggestions like Check In and Apple Cash, synced chat backgrounds, and smarter replies.
  • Notes on Watch: Pin notes, dictate entries, and unlock notes from the wrist.

Gesture controls and notifications

  • Gesture controls: Wrist flick to dismiss calls or alerts instantly.
  • Adaptive notifications: Auto-adjusts notification volume depending on ambient noise.

Accessibility

  • Live Listen + captions: Supports hearing accessibility with real-time transcription.
  • Remote audio session control: Manage audio sessions from the watch.
  • Hold Assist + Call Screening: Enhanced accessibility within the Phone app.

Watch faces and gallery

  • Photos face upgrade: Smarter integration with featured memories.
  • Watch Face Gallery: Redesigned for simpler browsing and selection.

Topics :Apple Apple Watchsmartwatches

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

