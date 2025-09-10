iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple and Samsung slim phones compare

Apple launched its ultra-thin iPhone to date, the iPhone Air, on September 9. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the device brings Pro-level performance in an ultra-thin frame. Meanwhile, Samsung has its own entry in the same category, the Galaxy S25 Edge, launched earlier this year as the company’s slimmest smartphone. With the two models positioned against each other, here’s how they compare.
Display
The iPhone Air sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 2736 × 1260 resolution at 460 ppi. It supports ProMotion with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, always-on display and peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits.
The Galaxy S25 Edge features a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution. Its adaptive refresh rate scales from 1Hz to 120Hz for efficiency and smoothness. Samsung adds Vision Booster and Adaptive Color Tone for better readability in different lighting conditions.
Thickness and weight
The iPhone Air measures 5.6mm in thickness and weighs 165g. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a tad thicker at 5.8mm, but weights a good 2gm less at 163g.
Processor and OS
Apple’s iPhone Air runs on the in-house A19 Pro chip, a 3nm processor with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, optimised for gaming and AI workloads. It ships with iOS 26, which integrates Apple Intelligence, an on-device AI system embedded across core apps.
Samsung powers the Galaxy S25 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with an enhanced vapour chamber cooling system. It runs Android 15 with One UI 7, integrating Galaxy AI and Google’s Gemini Live for real-time assistance.
Performance
Apple does not disclose RAM specifications but offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Its performance relies on hardware-software optimisation for memory management.
Samsung provides 12GB RAM as standard, with storage options of 256GB or 512GB. The higher RAM ceiling may appeal to users who rely on intensive apps and multitasking.
Camera
The iPhone Air features a 48MP Fusion main camera with a 2x telephoto crop. It supports up to 10x digital zoom and 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps. On the front is an 18MP camera with autofocus, Center Stage framing and 4K Dolby Vision capture.
The Galaxy S25 Edge takes a different approach, headlined by a 200MP wide-angle camera with 2x optical zoom, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It also offers a 12MP front camera. Samsung highlights Nightography upgrades for low-light performance and AI-based editing tools such as Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist.
Battery
Apple claims the iPhone Air delivers up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. It supports 50 per cent charge in about 30 minutes with a 20W or higher adapter, and offers wireless charging via MagSafe and Qi2 up to 20W.
The Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery, which can recharge to 55 per cent in around 30 minutes with 25W wired charging. It also supports fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare, enabling reverse charging for accessories or other phones.
Conclusion
The iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge represent two different strategies in the slim-phone segment. Apple leans on chip design, iOS optimisation and Apple Intelligence, while Samsung focuses on camera hardware, display enhancements and Galaxy AI.
For buyers, the decision rests on priorities: Apple’s tight hardware-software integration versus Samsung’s imaging power and customisation options.
Pricing
Apple iPhone Air: Starts at Rs 119,900
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Starts at Rs 109,999