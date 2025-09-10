Apple event highlights: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, Watch 11 launched

Apple Awe dropping: Highlights
iPhone 17 series
- 6.3-inch ProMotion display of up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1Hz always-on mode, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits — the highest ever on an iPhone.
- Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and a new seven-layer anti-reflective coating on the display.
- A19 chip (3nm) featuring an upgraded display engine, faster neural engine, higher memory bandwidth for on-device AI, and a five-core GPU that it said is 20 per cent faster than A18.
- Apple Intelligence integration with visual intelligence and Live Translation via iOS 26.
- Battery improvements offer eight more hours of video playback compared to iPhone 16 and 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes.
- Camera upgrades with a 48MP dual Fusion camera offering 2x optical zoom, plus a new 12MP fusion ultra-wide with Macro integration.
- Center Stage front camera with the widest field-of-view, a larger square-shaped sensor, AI-enhanced framing, and improved stabilisation during video calls.
- Storage starts at 256GB for the first time on the base model.
- Design: 5.6mm thick with a 6.5-inch display, crafted from Spacecraft-grade Titanium with a mirror finish, enclosed in Ceramic Shield on the front and back.
- Display: 6.5-inch 3000 nits brightness, always-on, ProMotion, with a new Plateau-style camera bar.
- Performance: Powered by the A19 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU and MacBook Pro-level GPU performance with neural accelerators built into each core.
- Connectivity: Equipped with an N1 chip for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth management and the new C1X modem, an upgrade over the Apple C1 chip. It is Apple’s first eSIM only model worldwide.
- Cameras: 48MP Fusion system with 2x telephoto and OIS, plus an 18MP Center Stage front camera. Dual Capture allows simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras.
- Battery and Charging: All-day battery and compatibility with new accessories including a slimmer MagSafe battery pack (up to 40 hours of video playback), new cases, and cross-body straps.
- Design: Redesigned aluminium unibody chassis with a Plateau-style camera layout and ceramic shield section on the back.
- Cooling: First iPhone with a vapour chamber system, delivering 40 per cent better sustained performance.
- Display: Ceramic Shield 2 with anti-reflective coating.
- Battery: The Pro Max offers the longest iPhone battery life ever at 39 hours of video playback.
- Cameras: Triple 48MP rear Fusion cameras, including an enhanced Telephoto with optical-quality 4x (100mm) and 8x (200mm) zoom modes, plus 40x digital zoom for photos. ProRes RAW video support and Genlock for advanced frame alignment during editing through supported hardware.
- Accessories: New TechWoven and clear cases, plus cross-body strap support.
- Storage: Base models now start at 256GB.
Apple Watch
- Durability: Twice the scratch resistance of its predecessor.
- Connectivity: 5G cellular support with better efficiency.
- Health Features: Hypertension detection that analyses patterns in blood pressure, plus improved sleep tracking with detailed sleep scores.
- Design: New Space Grey option, alongside refreshed Nike and Hermès bands.
- Display: Largest Apple Watch screen ever, with slimmer bezels, LTPO3 tech, and new faces like Waypoint.
- Connectivity: 5G cellular support. Satellite connectivity for messaging, location sharing, and SOS features in supported regions.
- Battery: 42 hours of usage.
- Extras: New rugged Ultra bands.
- Performance: Powered by the S10 chip.
- Features: Gesture recognition, wrist temperature sensing, sleep apnea detection, and sleep scoring.
- Battery: 18 hours with 2x faster charging (15 minutes gives 8 hours).
- Design: Built-in speaker for media playback.
AirPods Pro 3
- Health Tracking: Built-in heart rate sensor using on-device AI, with support for 50+ workout types and calorie tracking.
- Apple Intelligence: Integration with Live Translation, enabling near real-time in-ear translations.
- Design: Smaller, improved fit with IP57 dust and water resistance (first for AirPods).
- Audio: New ultra-low noise microphones and computational audio for 2x better ANC compared to AirPods Pro 2.
- Battery: Up to 10 hours in transparency mode.
