Apple event highlights: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, Watch 11 launched

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series – encompassing a baseline iPhone 17, a new ultra-thin iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max – at its “Awe dropping” event on September 9. All new iPhone models bring significant upgrades such as ProMotion display on the base model, newly designed aluminium chassis on the Pro models, updated camera systems, and more. Beside new iPhones, Apple also launched new Apple Watch models, third generation AirPods Pro, and more.

Apple Awe dropping: Highlights

iPhone 17 series

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the spotlight is on the new iPhone Air that replaces the ‘Plus’ version present since the iPhone 14. The lineup still has four models – iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here is everything new:

iPhone 17: The standard iPhone 17 sees its most substantial upgrade in years: 6.3-inch ProMotion display of up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1Hz always-on mode, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits — the highest ever on an iPhone.

Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and a new seven-layer anti-reflective coating on the display.

A19 chip (3nm) featuring an upgraded display engine, faster neural engine, higher memory bandwidth for on-device AI, and a five-core GPU that it said is 20 per cent faster than A18.

Apple Intelligence integration with visual intelligence and Live Translation via iOS 26.

Battery improvements offer eight more hours of video playback compared to iPhone 16 and 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes.

Camera upgrades with a 48MP dual Fusion camera offering 2x optical zoom, plus a new 12MP fusion ultra-wide with Macro integration.

Center Stage front camera with the widest field-of-view, a larger square-shaped sensor, AI-enhanced framing, and improved stabilisation during video calls.

Storage starts at 256GB for the first time on the base model. ALSO READ: Soon, WhatsApp will allow sharing live photos on iOS and Android: Report

iPhone Air: The star of the show, Apple called it the thinnest iPhone ever with Pro-level power: Design: 5.6mm thick with a 6.5-inch display, crafted from Spacecraft-grade Titanium with a mirror finish, enclosed in Ceramic Shield on the front and back.

Display: 6.5-inch 3000 nits brightness, always-on, ProMotion, with a new Plateau-style camera bar.

Performance: Powered by the A19 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU and MacBook Pro-level GPU performance with neural accelerators built into each core.

Connectivity: Equipped with an N1 chip for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth management and the new C1X modem, an upgrade over the Apple C1 chip. It is Apple’s first eSIM only model worldwide.

Cameras: 48MP Fusion system with 2x telephoto and OIS, plus an 18MP Center Stage front camera. Dual Capture allows simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras.

Battery and Charging: All-day battery and compatibility with new accessories including a slimmer MagSafe battery pack (up to 40 hours of video playback), new cases, and cross-body straps.

The Pro models push performance and design further: Design: Redesigned aluminium unibody chassis with a Plateau-style camera layout and ceramic shield section on the back.

Cooling: First iPhone with a vapour chamber system, delivering 40 per cent better sustained performance.

Display: Ceramic Shield 2 with anti-reflective coating.

Battery: The Pro Max offers the longest iPhone battery life ever at 39 hours of video playback.

Cameras: Triple 48MP rear Fusion cameras, including an enhanced Telephoto with optical-quality 4x (100mm) and 8x (200mm) zoom modes, plus 40x digital zoom for photos. ProRes RAW video support and Genlock for advanced frame alignment during editing through supported hardware.

Accessories: New TechWoven and clear cases, plus cross-body strap support.

Storage: Base models now start at 256GB. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 review: A blend of familiar design and meaningful upgrades

Apple Watch Besides the iPhone 17 series, Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 11, alongside the third generation Apple Watch Ultra and new Apple Watch SE. Here is everything new: Apple Watch Series 11: Durability: Twice the scratch resistance of its predecessor.

Connectivity: 5G cellular support with better efficiency.

Health Features: Hypertension detection that analyses patterns in blood pressure, plus improved sleep tracking with detailed sleep scores.

Design: New Space Grey option, alongside refreshed Nike and Hermès bands. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Display: Largest Apple Watch screen ever, with slimmer bezels, LTPO3 tech, and new faces like Waypoint.

Connectivity: 5G cellular support. Satellite connectivity for messaging, location sharing, and SOS features in supported regions.

Battery: 42 hours of usage.

Extras: New rugged Ultra bands. Apple Watch SE 3: