iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple and Samsung slim phones compare

Apple launched its ultra-thin iPhone to date, the iPhone Air, on September 9. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the device brings Pro-level performance in an ultra-thin frame. Meanwhile, Samsung has its own entry in the same category, the Galaxy S25 Edge, launched earlier this year as the company’s slimmest smartphone. With the two models positioned against each other, here’s how they compare.

Display

The iPhone Air sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 2736 × 1260 resolution at 460 ppi. It supports ProMotion with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, always-on display and peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution. Its adaptive refresh rate scales from 1Hz to 120Hz for efficiency and smoothness. Samsung adds Vision Booster and Adaptive Color Tone for better readability in different lighting conditions.

Thickness and weight

The iPhone Air measures 5.6mm in thickness and weighs 165g. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a tad thicker at 5.8mm, but weights a good 2gm less at 163g.